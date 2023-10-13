Corey Smith eager to make Larne impact after midweek goal
Larne, aiming to build on securing a Co Antrim Shield semi-final spot with Premiership points, visit Dungannon Swifts tonight – the club Smith left earlier this year in pursuit of career progress.
Northern Ireland youth international Smith set Larne on the way to midweek Shield success by scoring against Championship-based Bangor.
Having also started and scored recently in the BetMcClean Cup win over Knockbreda, Smith has his sights set on securing senior playing time as part of his continued development.
"It’s definitely about learning every day and playing different positions, which I don’t mind as it will make you a better player,” said Smith on the official Larne social media platforms following the Bangor game. "It’s been great, the lads have been really welcoming.
"Hopefully I can try and get into the starting 11 for league matches, even the squad...that’s what I’m pushing towards now every day.
"Training every day and in the gym more I don’t mind...one of the main things I’ve been focusing on is getting bigger and stronger.
"I hope to get on the pitch more and show what I’m about.”
Smith feels he is adapting to the demands of a role as right wing-back.
“I hadn’t played there before but am getting the hang of it now,” he said. “I like attacking more than defending obviously...so like to get forward as much as I can.
“Before the matches I might go ask for any tips (from the senior players) and watch to see what they’re doing in games.”
Smith’s progress offers insight into the strength of the Larne squad – impressive depth boss Tiernan Lynch will aim to maximise tonight away to Dungannon Swifts.
Back in August, Larne played host to Dungannon as both sides served up one of the most thrilling fixtures of the season to date – a 4-4 draw in which the Swifts battled back from 4-1 down after 80 minutes.