Crusaders face uphill Conference League task after losing out to European debutants Caernarfon Town in Wales

Crusaders qualified for Europe after winning the Premiership play-off last season. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Declan Caddell’s maiden competitive game on the touchline since being appointed Crusaders boss ended in a 2-0 Conference League first round qualifying first leg defeat to European debutants Caernarfon Town.

While Stephen Baxter was officially in charge due to Caddell not holding the required licence, the 58-year-old was sat in the stands with full control handed over to his successor.

It was a nightmare start for the Crues in Bangor with the hosts taking a lead after only four minutes as Morgan Owen’s swerving effort from distance evaded Jonny Tuffey before Zack Clarke piled on more misery prior to the break, calmly slotting home after a Darren Thomas pass sent the 21-year-old striker bounding through on goal.

After an early setback, Caddell’s side almost found a way back into the game as debutants Jordan Stewart and Kieran Offord attempted to link up – the former’s through ball ultimately too heavy for the St Mirren loanee.

Ben Kennedy’s free-kick then went just wide of Stephen McMullan’s post – the former Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper joined Caernarfon on-loan from Fleetwood Town earlier this week – and Jarlath O’Rourke was in the right place for Crusaders to stop Matty Hill pouncing at the back post moments later.

Caernarfon did find their deserved second in the 37th minute with captain Thomas, who also provided an assist for the opener, sliding a ball between Crusaders defenders and Clarke made no mistake, adding to the 12 league goals he scored last season to help his side win the Crymu Premier play-offs.

Adam Lecky and Stewart Nixon were introduced at half-time as the Seaview outfit looked to spark into life and Crusaders almost capitalised on a defensive lapse from the hosts before McMullan was fouled.

The Crues came close to finding an important breakthrough in the 79th minute only for Philip Lowry’s header to be cleared off the Caernarfon line and they’d another fine chance moments later as Jacob Blaney found space from James Teelan’s corner, but the 19-year-old could only direct his effort at McMullan.

Blaney was involved again in the dying moments – McMullan doing just enough to deny the former Hibernian star after he’d won the race to the ball – while Teelan showed promise without being able to find an opener.