David Healy 'confident we'll see even more' from Linfield star after signing two-year contract extension
The 30-year-old joined the Blues from Glenavon ahead of last season and has scored 20 goals in 71 appearances across competitions, including six in 21 Premiership matches this term as Healy’s men opened up a healthy advantage at the summit.
In his first campaign with the South Belfast club, Fitzpatrick helped Linfield successfully retain their BetMcLean Cup crown by beating Portadown in the showpiece decider while they also reached the Irish Cup final before losing out to Cliftonville.
The former Coleraine striker is enjoying a purple patch, netting five times in his last four matches and registered a hat-trick as Linfield defeated Wellington Rec 4-0 last weekend to progress to the Irish Cup sixth round, where they’ll face Glentoran.
Fitzpatrick has been a trusted member of Healy’s squad, missing only four league matches across the last two seasons to date and has played virtually every minute for the Blues when available.
"I'm really pleased to get Matthew's contract extension finalised and have him signed up for a further two seasons,” said Healy. “Matthew is a quality player who has worked incredibly hard for me and this club over the last 18 months.
"He has been hitting good form this season as he has settled into the full time environment and demands of full-time football.
"His work ethic and dedication have been second-to-none since he walked into this football club and I'm confident we'll see even more from him in the coming years."
Fitzpatrick’s extended stay is a major boost for Linfield, who are reportedly set to lose talisman Joel Cooper to Irish League rivals Coleraine in the summer.
"I've loved it here, everything about the club,” said Fitzpatrick. “The manager has been great with me and the changing room has been good.
"There's obviously different demands at a full time club and a club like Linfield compared to what I was used to before.
"I still am adjusting to it in some aspects but I'm really enjoying my football and I welcome the hard work and the expectation.
"I'm starting to show what I can do over the last year or so and hopefully it leads to more success for the club."
