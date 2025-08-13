David Healy highlights 'huge' Linfield returning star and reveals the speculation he finds 'fascinating'

Linfield manager David Healy admits it’s “huge” having Kyle McClean back available with the midfielder set to play an important role in Thursday’s Conference League third qualifying round second-leg showdown against Vikingur.

McClean, who was voted NIFWA Player of the Year for his performances throughout the 2023/24 campaign, recently made his return from a four-month injury lay-off and marked a first competitive start since March in Sunday’s Premiership victory over Dungannon Swifts.

The 26-year-old showed his class as Healy’s men began their Gibson Cup defence on a winning note and having scored 16 league goals across the past two campaigns from midfield, McClean’s involvement gives Linfield another dimension.

McClean has been one of the most consistent Irish League performers in recent seasons and Healy highlighted just how vital he is to the Blues ahead of a crucial fixture at Windsor Park.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

"Kyle is huge,” said Healy. “Not only is he smarter than most players or midfielders, he makes clever runs...it was only recently where he was voted as best player in the league which was fully deserved.

"Last year, we had to mix and match at times with the injury he was carrying, but great credit to him, he battled through and wanted to stay involved until we were creeping over the line.

"He had some work done and it has taken him a bit of time to get back, but Kyle knows the way I work, he understands the club, he sets high standards around the dressing room and performance-wise he's certainly been one of our most consistent over the last number of years.

"Kyle is still finding his fitness from pre-season. I thought he was excellent on Sunday and he gives you that forward, attacking, smart work in the final third.”

Kieran Offord enters Thursday’s match on the back of scoring his maiden senior league hat-trick after a second half treble against Dungannon.

The 21-year-old joined Linfield in a six-figure deal from St Mirren in January having impressed during a loan spell at Crusaders and is forming a fine partnership with Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Former Glenavon striker Fitzpatrick was nominated for NIFL Premiership Player of the Year last term after netting 12 goals for the champions and has now also scored in his last two European outings.

Linfield scored more goals than any other team on their way to Gibson Cup glory, but lost talisman Joel Cooper to Coleraine this summer.

However, Healy admits it’s interesting to see consistent speculation surrounding the source of Linfield’s goals despite the talent in his side.

"The most important one for Kieran was the first one, the penalty,” added Healy. “We've missed numerous penalties over the years where we've found it a problem and then suddenly Shieldsy (Chris Shields) or someone steps up.

"I'd be lying if I said when we get a penalty that I'm standing on the sideline completely convinced we're going to score, so I was pleased to see Kieran sending Decky Dunne the wrong way.

"Fitzy scored against Zalgiris and then Vikingur last week...everybody is talking about where Linfield are going to get their goals from this year, which is fascinating when I think over recent years apart from one we've been the top scorers in the league.