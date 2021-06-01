David Healy strengthens Linfield's defensive options with Sam Roscoe capture

The 22-year-old joins the Blues from Ayr United and Healy revealed they have been tracking the defender for a while.

"Sam is a young player who joins us from Ayr United in Scotland and he was previously with Aberdeen and had a spell on loan at Alloa Athletic," Healy told the club website.

"We’ve obviously known for some time that we’d need to bring in central defenders with the two Marks having moved on to Glenavon so we’ve been targeting Sam for some time.

Sam Roscoe (right) in action for Ayr United

"Despite having played in Scotland, Sam is from Manchester and I know from when he was here a few weeks ago that he’s really looking forward to getting started with us and hopefully, making a significant contribution to our seasons ahead.”

The six foot five defender has agreed a two-year deal subject to international clearance and is looking forward to getting started at Windsor Park.

"I am delighted to sign for such a big club," he told linfieldfc.com. "When I came over to visit a few weeks ago, I was surprised by the facilities and how good they were, and to see how big the club really is, was unbelievable.

"To have the opportunity to play in front of the fans will be amazing. I’ve come to Linfield to help the club win trophies and hopefully that’s what I can do in my time, I want to win as much as possible for the club."

