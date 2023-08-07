Dean Curry's 96th minute equaliser hands Dungannon Swifts dramatic draw against reigning Premiership champions Larne

The hosts sparked into life in the 29th minute when Levi Ives, making his Inver Park debut following a summer move from Cliftonville, whipped in a pinpoint cross from the left which captain Tomas Cosgrove guided perfectly into the bottom corner to mark a first goal since December.

They weren’t in front for long though as Dungannon – who had made a bright start without finding the clinical final pass or moment of quality to hurt their opponents – were handed a route back into the contest when Joseph Moore latched onto Aaron Donnelly’s poor touch and coolly finished past Rohan Ferguson in the 35th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne flew out of the second-half traps with Cosgrove turning provider by setting the ball on a plate for Dylan Sloan to slam home his maiden top-flight league goal after his captain had weaved brilliantly into the box shortly after the restart.

Dungannon’s Joseph Moore scores during this evening’s game at Inver Park in Larne. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

While producing far from a trademark showing for large periods, the Inver Reds turned on the style as Ryan netted what will likely be the first of many league goals this season when Bonis squared to him and the former Portadown man got his name on the scoresheet moments later with a superb lob over Declan Dunne from 35 yards as Dungannon chased a way back into the contest.

Swifts substitute Ben Gallagher produced a moment of magic in the 85th minute as his left-footed thunderbolt arrowed into Ferguson’s top corner.

That looked like only a consolation but Dungannon’s hopes were further buoyed four minutes later as Tomas Galvin pounced on a Ferguson mistake to chip in an unlikely third and Curry completed the turnaround from a 96th minute corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leroy Millar was named in the starting eleven after recovering from a knock which kept him out of Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against FC Ballkani while Niall Owens, Chris Hegarty, Keelan Dillon and Ethan Devine were handed competitive Dungannon debuts by the returning Rodney McAree.

After making an uncharacteristically slow start, Cosgrove’s opener helped Larne begin to play with more freedom and Tiernan Lynch’s side were almost two ahead only for consecutive shots from Andy Ryan and Sloan blocked by a desperate Dungannon defence.

Instead, they found themselves on level terms after a lapse of concentration gave the Swifts a deserved equaliser.

Lynch didn’t have to wait long to see his half-time instructions put into action with the ball finding its way to Cosgrove after good interchange between the combination of Ives and Millar before Sloan slotted into Declan Dunne’s bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cosgrove almost doubled his tally and Larne’s advantage in the 67th minute after another darting run off the right wing but his curling shot sailed just wide of Dunne’s post before the Swifts stopper denied Millar from an Ives corner.

Larne did have their third goal when Ryan tapped home from close range after strike partner Bonis squared across the box and the combination linked up again moments later as Bonis superbly chipped Dunne from range.

Gallagher’s late strike rivalled Bonis’ for best goal of the evening before it was 4-3 off Galvin – with the home faithful having to endure a nervy seven minutes of injury time and it was in the sixth when Curry found the net to secure a Swifts point.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Donnelly, Farquhar, Bonis (O'Neill, 82), Ives, Thomson, Millar (Westendorf, 82), Cosgrove, Sloan (Gordon, 66), Ryan (Smith, 82).

Subs not used: Dowling, Kearns, Glynn.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Curry, Marron (Whiteside, 77), Hegarty, Owens (J Scott, 66), Devine (Gallagher, 66), Dillon (Knowles, 77), S Scott (Galvin, 82), Moore, McGinty.