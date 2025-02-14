Declan Caddell chasing Crusaders consistency in pursuit of pre-season Premiership ambition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell wants his side to establish some crucial momentum heading into the business end of an unpredictable Premiership campaign in order to achieve their pre-season target of a top-six finish.

The Crues currently occupy a coveted top-half spot ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Ballymena United after an impressive 1-0 win over reigning champions Larne last time out, but with only nine points separating third-placed Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon in tenth, everything is still to play for in the pursuit of European football.

It has been a transitional term for the Seaview outfit with Caddell replacing legendary boss Stephen Baxter after his near two-decade reign in North Belfast, winning 12 and losing 12 of his opening 28 league matches alongside progressing to the Irish Cup quarter-finals.

Caddell spent the entirety of his playing career at Crusaders, winning three Premiership titles and four Irish Cup crowns along the way, so knows the Irish League inside out and the demands it brings.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

His side have won three of their last four matches, celebrating triumphs over fellow top-half contenders Coleraine and Portadown, and Caddell admits it has been a competitive campaign.

"It would be massive (to finish in top-half) and it was always a goal from the start of the season,” he said. “You never know how a season is going to go and it has sometimes surprised everybody this season with the likes of Dungannon and Portadown, who are pushing and flying high.

"They've came out of nowhere.

"It's really challenging...you win a couple and you bounce up a few places and if you lose a couple then you drop into the bottom-half of the table.

"It's about keeping that momentum up coming in before the split to make sure you cement a spot in that top-six, but there's a long way to go."

Alongside a cast of impressive youngsters, Caddell has proven Irish League experience in the shape of Jimmy Callacher, Philip Lowry, Jonny Tuffey and Jordan Forsythe, who will all have an important role to play over the next month.

Their weekend showdown against Ballymena provides Crusaders with an opportunity to put together consecutive league wins for just the fourth time this season and Caddell’s desire is to improve consistency.

"It’s the story for every manager in the league this season, outside of Linfield, that we’re chasing that bit of momentum and consistency,” he added. "We’ve struggled to do that this year.

"There has been a big changeover in players and the way we want to play, it’s going to take some time to bed in.

"One thing that can’t be questioned this year is our character. We’ve had three defeats on the bounce then put together three or four wins in a row.