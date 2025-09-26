Declan Devine feels Glentoran reaping rewards of 'some big calls' in transfer market

Glentoran manager Declan Devine feels his side are reaping the rewards of “some big calls” made on recruitment during the summer transfer window.

The Glens enter Saturday’s showdown with Larne on the back of an eight-game unbeaten Premiership run which has resulted in them charging to the summit.

New recruit Jordan Stewart scored twice in their most recent win over Coleraine, bringing his tally to four in seven matches, while Pat Hoban has struck twice across his last three league outings.

While impressed by the impact his array of summer signings have made at the start of this season, Devine also feels experienced players such as captain Marcus Kane and Shane McEleney deserve special praise.

Glentoran boss Declan Devine (right) shares a laugh with Jordan Stewart. (Photo by JonathanPorter/INPHO/PressEye)

Only Larne and Linfield (two) have conceded fewer goals than the Glens (three) while the Inver Reds (16) and Coleraine (14) are the two sides to have scored more (12).

“We made some big calls in the summer in terms of the make up of the squad and I think you can already see the benefits of that,” said Devine. “Bringing in players like Pat Hoban, Liam Burt, Jordan Stewart, Daniel Larmour, Ryan Cooney, MJ Kamson-Kamara and Peter Urminský has strengthened us in key areas.

"Those players have lifted the group, but just as importantly, they have all bought straight into the standards we demand at this football club.

“Just as vital has been the influence of our senior players. Marcus Kane continues to lead by example, Andrew Mills has been outstanding in goal, Shane McEleney has been a rock at the heart of defence and Cameron Palmer and James Singleton have delivered real quality and consistency in the middle of the park.

“What’s also encouraging is that we have key players still to come back. Dylan Connolly, Christie Pattisson, Joe Thomson and Ciarán Coll will all add further quality and depth when they return and that competition for places will be vital across a long season.

“The blend feels right with experienced leaders setting the tone alongside hungry new arrivals and younger players determined to make their mark. That balance is crucial because it ensures standards are driven higher every single day.

“We are pleased with the progress, but the real challenge is sustaining those levels across the course of the campaign.

"Nobody is getting carried away, we are only eight games in and there is still a huge amount of work to do.

"What matters now is that we keep our focus, keep pushing ourselves to improve and make sure the standards we have set remain the benchmark in every game we play.”

Larne are currently enjoying an unbeaten run of their own with Gary Haveron’s side winning – and keeping a clean sheet – in each of their last six matches.

The winner of Saturday’s contest will sit top of the Premiership table after this weekend and Devine believes his squad can rise to the challenge.

“Larne are a top side with quality right through their squad and Gary Haveron deserves great credit for the job he has done,” added Devine. “Their results show the form they are in and we know they will come here full of confidence.

“We will need to be at our very best. That means being ruthless when the chances come, relentless in our work rate, and showing real resilience at the back. It will be tight and these are the games where focus, discipline and taking opportunities will make all the difference.