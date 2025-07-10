Declan Devine feels signing of former Oxford United and Dundalk striker represents 'major coup' for Glentoran

Glentoran manager Declan Devine feels the signing of striker Pat Hoban from League of Ireland outfit Derry City represents a “major coup” for his side.

Hoban had six months remaining on his Candystripes contract but found himself out of favour at the Brandywell under former Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

The ex-Oxford United and Dundalk striker scored 16 times across 45 appearances for Derry City following his arrival in January 2024.

It was reported that a number of clubs in both the Irish League and League of Ireland were interested in acquiring Hoban’s services, but it’s the Glens that have won the race.

Hoban had been limited to only two Premier Division starts this season with his final appearance coming as a substitute in last month’s away victory over reigning champions Shelbourne.

The 33-year-old will significantly strengthen Devine’s attacking ranks, joining the likes of Jordan Jenkins and David Fisher, and the Glens chief feels the arrival of Hoban is an important addition to his squad.

“Pat Hoban is a proven goalscorer and someone I’ve admired for a long time,” said Devine. “I’ve come up against him plenty of times and know firsthand the impact he can have.

"To now have someone of his quality in our squad is a real asset.

“As soon as we knew there was a chance to bring him here, he became our top priority.

"We were well aware of the strong interest from clubs across the League of Ireland, so to secure his signature is a major coup and a clear statement of where we want to go as a club.

“His goalscoring record speaks for itself, but it is also the standards he sets, the experience he brings, and the hunger he still has to compete and win that make him such an important addition. He is sharp, motivated and arriving with a real point to prove and that will only raise the levels around him.

“With the creativity we’ve added this summer in Liam Burt and Jordan Stewart, alongside the creative quality already here in Joe Thomson and Charlie Lindsay, we wanted a forward with Pat’s instinct and pedigree.

"He complements our existing options superbly and gives us real variety and depth in the final third. I know our supporters will love what he brings to this club.”

Hoban admits a move to Glentoran felt like the right option and he wants to play his part in delivering success at The Oval.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Glentoran,” he said. “As soon as I spoke with Declan and Paul, I knew it was the right move and I didn’t need any convincing.

"This is a massive club, one of the biggest north or south, and I want to play my part in bringing success back to the BetMcLean Oval.

“I’ve faced Declan’s teams many times over the years, so I know exactly how he likes his sides to play. I also know Paddy McCourt well and a number of the lads here, including Ciaran and Shane, so it already feels like a great fit.

“There’s real quality in the squad and a fantastic coaching team behind it. The standards around the club are first class and the environment that Declan and his staff have built is one of the best I’ve seen. I’m excited to get started and be part of it every day.

“I’ve come here to work hard, earn my place and do what I’ve built my career on - scoring goals.

