Declan Devine hailed Glentoran captain Marcus Kane as a “warrior” after his role in their latest victory over rivals Linfield and is now targeting consistency as The Oval outfit look to climb the Premiership table.

James Douglas’ late strike ensured the Glens secured a third consecutive win against the Blues, following up two league triumphs by progressing in the BetMcLean Cup, where they’ll face Ballymena United in the quarter-finals later this month before a potential last-four clash with Crusaders.

Devine’s men have won eight and lost seven of their opening 19 Premiership matches and have struggled to string results together – a 1-0 triumph over the Blues was followed by a 2-2 draw with bottom side Loughgall last weekend.

Only Linfield, second-placed Cliftonville and Larne, who have played five games fewer, can boast a better defensive record so far this term than Glentoran and Kane’s consistent presence at the back has helped provide a solid foundation.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine celebrates Tuesday's win against Linfield at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The 32-year-old has made 15 Premiership appearances this term – only five less than in the entirety of last season – and Devine hailed his contribution in their midweek win.

"Marcus Kane epitomises it again,” he told the club’s media channel. “He dug in, had a busted face coming off the pitch with a jersey full of blood - it was a warrior performance.

"It was a warrior performance from all the lads, they were outstanding. We went really attacking in the last 20 minutes with three centre-forwards and we got our reward for it."

The Glens have only won back-to-back league games on two occasions this season, but still sit just three points behind Cliftonville and Devine knows consistency is the most crucial ingredient to any potential ascent ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Ballymena.

"The first thing we said after the game was 'it's no good winning here and not winning Saturday',” he added. “We have to follow results up.

"We know we're capable of going toe-to-toe with the best but it's about recovering now and putting this away. We need to have that same desire and hunger to get another win at the weekend - that's key. When we find that consistency I think we'll be a really good side."

The Glens have already progressed into the Co Antrim Shield final, where they’ll face reigning champions Larne next month, and will also get their Irish Cup campaign underway in January against neighbours H&W Welders.

Their last trophy success came with an Irish Cup triumph over Ballymena in 2020 and Devine is determined to deliver for the club’s supporters.

"The fans are starved,” he said. “There's nobody getting carried away.

"It's two brilliant wins at Windsor Park and the fans deserve to enjoy those nights because they've had a tough time. They haven't seen enough trophies getting lifted and there's no silverware here, but they see the honesty from the players on the pitch.