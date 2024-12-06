Portadown star Eamon Fyfe is loving every moment of playing alongside the club’s array of attacking talent and feels the connections that are being built at the top-end has helped contribute towards a successful Premiership return.

Fyfe, who scored 12 league goals last season to help the Ports lift the Championship title, has added three so far this term, including in their memorable win over defending champions Larne, while Ryan Mayse, another standout star from the second-tier triumph, has netted seven – only five top-flight players can boast a better tally.

They were joined at Shamrock Park during the summer by striker Ahu Obhakhan, who has contributed five goals in an impressive start to life with Portadown, while Shay McCartan has scored three times and Josh Ukek remains a consistent attacking threat.

Niall Currie’s side had put together an unbeaten run of five matches, which helped them climb up to fourth, before last weekend’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Linfield and will be looking to get back to winning ways in Saturday’s trip to Coleraine.

Portadown's Eamon Fyfe celebrates scoring against Larne earlier this season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

While the Bannsiders have a standout contributor in Matthew Shevlin, who has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances so far this term, Fyfe has enjoyed being part of Portadown’s collective effort.

"Ahu has been super up top for us, holding up the ball and everyone else can feed off him,” he said. “I'm usually playing behind him and I'm there to provide for the other two in the front-three as well.

"Our attacking players work really well together and there's no arrogance or feeling of being safe in this squad. There are boys that can come in in every position.

"We understand what each others strengths are - Maysey is so nippy in behind so if he's on you're looking to give him something in behind, with Ahu you give it to him anyway you can and you can feed off him and Josh you want to get down the line. We all know our abilities."

Coleraine have been one of the league’s most impressive teams on home turf this season with only Dungannon Swifts (19) and Cliftonville (17) collecting more points than their 16 and Fyfe, who previously spent time at the Showgrounds, knows the quality Dean Shiels’ side possess.

"We know the style Coleraine like to play and they've a lot of young players in there that are really nice footballers and we have to be aware of the threat they pose, especially with Shevy up top scoring a bagful,” he added. “I'd say it's the same when you're playing these teams that have been around the top-six - you need to sit tight and capitalise on your purple patches.