Eoin Bradley rolling back the years for Coleraine

The 37-year-old has formed an impressive partnership with Matthew Shevlin with both men hitting the goal trail.

Shevlin notched up his sixth goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Ballymena United.

But it was Bradley who stole the headlines, and the praise of opposition boss David Jeffrey, for his performance and wonder goal in the second half.

Eoin Bradley netted his second goal of the season on Saturday

Bradley was delighted to grab another goal and the three points for the Bannsiders in front of a massive crowd.

“It was good to get back on the pitch and back scoring,” said the striker.

“That’s two in my last two games.

“We had a good draw last week and a good win today.

“There was a big crowd here today, it was a big day for the club, and everything turned out well.

“Things are looking up after the first two games.”

Bradley’s goal came at a crucial time for the hosts and wrapped up a deserved three points.

The experienced front man showed all his class to lash the ball home from Jamie Glackin’s knock down, giving Jordan Williamson no chance as it flew into the back of the net.

That secured the points for the Bannsiders before Cathair Friel’s last goal, and Bradley admitted he was delighted to get the win as there were a few nerves beforehand as they took to their new 3G surface for the first competitive fixture.

“Oran talked about it all week, about us keeping our composure,” he said.

“Everyone was a wee bit nervous about the new pitch.

“We only trained on it for the first time on Thursday night.

“If today’s anything to go by we’ll have plenty of good Saturdays here.

“It was great to have the crowd back today, the place was buzzing.

“It was a massive day for the club and thank God we got the three points.

“It was a good team performance from start to finish.

“As for the goal the ball was played up, I think it was maybe ‘Glacks’ who played it on and I just volleyed it and thank God it went in!”

Next week sees a massive week for Bradley with games against Crusaders and Glenvon before he gets married on Saturday week.

“It’s Crusaders on the Monday, which will be tough, and then Glenavon on the Friday night,” he said.

“Then I get married on Saturday so it’s a big couple of weeks for me coming up.