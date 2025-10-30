Glasgow-born Liam Burt – who developed his big-game instincts across the youth sections of both Rangers and Celtic before tasting title success on two fronts in the League of Ireland – stands clear on Glentoran as “serious about winning trophies”.

The 26-year-old summer signing can draw on significant experience in the search for silverware and has declared “everything” about life at the Glens signals his latest adventure is geared towards further medals on the CV.

Burt impressed off the substitutes’ bench last Saturday to help steer Glentoran to comeback victory at Crusaders and now wants to extend that attacking input into Friday’s Oval clash with Portadown.

Glentoran’s drive towards extending the Premiership winning run to three in a row with another three-point tally to the unbeaten home record marks another opportunity for the playmaker to build up minutes following progress from surgery.

Liam Burt on the attack for Glentoran. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Burt, a former Scotland under 21s international, is enjoying life off the pitch in Belfast with his partner and six-month-old daughter but keen to expand his experience on the field.

“I’ve been fortunate to play for some massive clubs and to be part of title-winning teams in Dublin (with Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne),” said Burt. “I know what it takes to be successful and I’ve come to Glentoran because I can see the same ambition here.

"Everything about the club, from the standards in training to the set-up off the pitch, tells me this is a place that’s serious about winning trophies.

“We’ve got a brilliant mix in the dressing room with experienced pros who have played at the top level and younger lads who are hungry to prove themselves.

"That is exactly what you want in a squad that is serious about competing for trophies.

"The standard in training every single day is top class...everyone is pushing each other and the environment that Declan (Devine, manager) and his staff have created makes you a better player.

“My family is settled and I’m enjoying my football…I feel like I’ve made a really positive start, but I’ve still got so much more to offer.

"I missed part of pre-season after my operation, so I know I’m still building towards my maximum fitness levels.

"The fans have only seen glimpses of what I can do so far and I’m determined to keep improving and make a real impact for this team.

"I want to add goals and assists because that’s a big part of my game...but I also know the importance of the digging deep and getting stuck in.

"I’m not a luxury player...I’ll work hard, press, track back and do whatever is needed for the team – the standards expected here and the standards I expect of myself.”

Burt is relishing the high-profile stage set on Halloween night for the visit of the Ports and embracing the in-house “brutally honest” push for progress.

“It was great to be able to come on and make a contribution last weekend (against Crusaders)...I love getting on the ball, driving at defenders and trying to make things happen,” he said. “That’s my game...I trust myself with the ball and I back my ability to make an impact, whether I’m starting or coming off the bench.

"Hopefully, I’ve done enough to earn a place in the starting 11 on Friday night because I feel sharp and ready.

“Halloween night at The BetMcLean Oval is going to be a great occasion...if selected, I’ll be determined to find pockets of space on the bigger pitch, which will give me the chance to attack and be a creative outlet, whether that’s setting up guys or getting a shot off and hopefully breaking my duck for the Glens.

“Declan and the staff are brutally honest...if you are not at the standard required, they will tell you straight - but they are fair and they back you.

"We have set ourselves high standards as a squad and those standards have to be met every week with no excuses.

“Declan’s recruitment has been excellent...he has brought in real quality throughout the squad but what probably hasn’t been talked about enough is the players we’re currently missing...any team would miss that kind of quality but we have just got on with it and found ways to win games.

"That says a lot about the group we have here.

“Portadown will be a tough opponent...they’ve already shown they can take points off big teams, so we know exactly what to expect.

"They’ll come here looking to win the match, they’ll be organised, they’ll try to make it difficult.

“For us, it’s about setting the tone early, playing our football.”