Ex-Cliftonville youngster joins Ballyclare Comrades while further activity at Bangor and Institute

It has been a busy weekend of transfer activity in the Championship as teams look to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Bangor have made significant early moves by signing last season’s joint-top scorer Matthew Ferguson from H&W Welders while his former teammate Kyle Owens has also since joined him at Clandeboye Park alongside Ben Cushnie, who spent last season on-loan from Glentoran.

Ferguson netted 49 goals in 60 league appearances over the past two seasons and named in Championship Team of the Year for his exploits in 2023/24.

Elsewhere, Ballyclare Comrades have confirmed that Caomhán McGuinness has opted to leave the club after spending the past two seasons at Dixon Park.

The 24-year-old joined from Queen’s University having previously spent time at both Linfield and Dungannon Swifts.

However, there’s also positive news for Ballyclare as captain Gary Donnelly has committed to staying at the club for next season and they’ve announced the permanent signing of Michael Morgan following his departure from Cliftonville.

Eighteen-year-old Morgan enjoyed a successful loan spell with Stephen Small’s side last season, scoring eight goals on his way to being named the club’s Young Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Institute, who narrowly missed out on Premiership promotion, have confirmed the departures of BJ Banda and Bobby Deane.

Former Ballinamallard United and Larne striker Banda joined ‘Stute in January and made 11 league appearances for Kevin Deery’s side while also scoring in their North-West Senior Cup final defeat to Limavady United.

Deane spent last season at the Brandywell after leaving Glenavon with the 20-year-old, who previously spent time in Lincoln City’s academy before joining Dergview and then moving onto Mourneview Park, playing 14 times across competitions.