After impressing for Linfield, teenager Braiden Graham is set for a summer move to Premier League side Everton. PIC: INPHO Brian Little

Former Linfield and Glentoran youngster Brendan Hamilton feels the Irish League is helping give more young stars a platform to prove themselves and secure cross-channel transfers, just like he did with Aberdeen in 2022.

Hamilton is part of the Northern Ireland U19 squad that are undergoing final preparations for this summer’s European Championships, which is being held on home soil, with Gareth McAuley’s side set to face Slovakia for the second time in three days at Inver Park this evening.

Their first meeting on Friday ended 2-2 with Accrington Stanley winger Lewis Trickett and Linfield striker Braiden Graham both getting their names on the scoresheet.

Aged just 16, Blues sensation Graham is the youngest member of McAuley’s 22-man panel for this friendly double-header before the ex-West Brom defender names his final squad at the start of next month and has continued his rapid progression after being handed senior opportunities by club boss David Healy.

Graham became the club’s youngest-ever player after coming on against Dungannon Swifts in March 2023 and netted his maiden Linfield goal by scoring in a dramatic BetMcLean Cup success over Larne last season.

Healy’s faith in his ability was further shown when starting the teenager in a must-win Premiership showdown against the Inver Reds and Graham’s talent is set to be rewarded with a transfer to Premier League outfit Everton.

His teammate Aodhan Doherty, who is also in the Northern Ireland U19 squad, will follow him across the water and while many young stars make an early move, Hamilton feels gaining experience in the Irish League is helping alert attention of clubs in England and Scotland.

"Braidy is going to Everton and it's class for him,” he said. “He's a class footballer and I'm sure you'll see him up around that U21 and senior level soon - he will get his chance.

"He's with the first team at Linfield and George Feeney was playing for Glentoran and looks set to get his move across the water too. You'll see it happening more and more often.

"If you're good enough, you're old enough and if he (David Healy) sees a player is pulling their weight in training he's not afraid to throw them in."

Hamilton has yet to make his senior debut at Aberdeen, but enjoyed a loan spell last season with Highland League side Banks O’Dee and also helped the Dons’ U18 team reach the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden Park, where they were defeated 2-1 by Rangers – his international teammates Mason Munn and Blaine McClure starred for the opposition.

However, one week later, Hamilton’s Aberdeen got their revenge with a 2-1 victory to secure U18 Club Academy Scotland league title glory.

A number of Northern Ireland’s U19 squad have gained first team experience, such as former Portadown youngster Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town) and Gallagher Lennon (on-loan at Dumbarton from St Mirren), and Hamilton is keen to follow in their footsteps.

"That's a different level and step up in terms of physicality and speed of the game (in first team football) - it would take a while to get used to,” he added. “That's why I know how good these guys that have broken into first teams are.

"People probably don't realise watching, but as a player you know what that step up takes and can see how good these players are. There are a few guys here that have played first team football, like Sam at Fleetwood, and you can see the fine details he has to his game like using his body.