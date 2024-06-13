William Faulkner was part of the Ballymena United side that won the 2016/17 League Cup by beating Carrick Rangers at Seaview. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

William Faulkner has got to experience some major highs throughout a distinguished Irish League career and is hoping an exciting new challenge at Ballymacash Rangers can help create more special memories for his young family.

The 34-year-old started his career with Crusaders before going on to enjoy spells at Ards, Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers and Dundela, spending the past four years with the East Belfast outfit, but now has sights set on helping Ballymacash achieve success in the Premier Intermediate League following a summer move.

Upon leaving a club he loved, it was important for the next step to motivate Faulkner at this stage of his career and a switch to the Bluebell Stadium has certainly got the juices flowing once again.

While there was maybe a brief thought as to whether he wanted to continue at 34, that notion quickly passed and having lifted the League Cup during his time at Ballymena, Faulkner is now looking to play a part in delivering silverware for Lee Forsythe’s side.

Another big motivation to play on for as long as possible is to experience these moments with his children. His eldest son, Luca, got to witness his dad providing the assist for Ballymena’s opening goal at Seaview in 2017 as David Jeffrey’s men defeated Carrick Rangers in the showpiece decider, and the dream is now to have his three children all involved in title celebrations.

"At any level to be able to compete for trophies is massive because they don't come around that often,” he said. “I've three boys and I said to Lee that it would be great at the end of the season to win something and have them there watching.

"When I won something with Ballymena, my oldest Luca was the only one born so I was able to experience it with him, but I've two other boys now too so it would be great to maybe win something and have them involved.

"It massively inspires me. Even when you're speaking to people as you go through your career they always say 'you're a long time retired'. If you're fit enough and look after your body, I've always been told to play as long as I can so I've taken that on board.

"At the end of last season I was asking myself if I really wanted to put in another season, but I sat down and thought about those people and this move has given me an energy and a wee buzz about it again. I'll go as long as I can because you can't replicate that buzz of the changing room or stepping out onto the pitch."

Despite his abundance of experience, Faulkner isn’t taking a spot in Ballymacash’s team for granted and is fuelled by the desire to prove himself in a new league.

"I have to prove myself again to get the game time that I want,” he added. “It's not like because I've played in the Premiership and Championship that I'll automatically be a starter - I have to go in and prove that I can still do it and that's a challenge.

"It's really exciting. People probably think I'm 34 now and don't have the legs, but that's up to me and an exciting challenge to prove I can still do it and that I can bring a lot to the team.