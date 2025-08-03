Former Ballymena United favourite ticks off Scottish Premiership milestone against champions Celtic

Former Ballymena United favourite Fraser Taylor has ticked off a major milestone after being handed his first Scottish Premiership start in St Mirren’s trip to champions Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor lit up the Irish League during his temporary stint with the Sky Blues during the 2023/24 season, winning their Player of the Year prize after scoring four Premiership goals to ultimately help Jim Ervin’s men avoid relegation.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan again last term and played a key role as Arbroath claimed the League One title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also celebrated personal success with Taylor named PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year.

Fraser Taylor during his time on loan at Ballymena United. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Taylor has now been rewarded by Northern Ireland-born Buddies boss Stephen Robinson with his maiden start in their season opener at Celtic Park as they kick off their Premiership campaign seeking to record another top-half finish.

There’s further Irish League interest in St Mirren’s squad with former Glentoran attacker Conor McMenamin named on the bench alongside ex-Dungannon Swifts midfielder Oisin Smyth.

The Paisley outfit have a reputation for sending emerging talent to Northern Ireland with Luke Kenny winning an Irish Cup crown at Cliftonville while Kieran Offord impressed at Crusaders before joining Linfield on a six-figure permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson rewarded Taylor for his form with an extended St Mirren contract earlier this year and backed him to make a successful step to top-flight level.

"Fraser has done really well,” Robinson told the club’s website. “I’ve been to watch him personally a few times and for me he’s been the best player in the division.

"He comes back now and has to bridge that gap. He’ll be working over the summer and it's a big season coming up for him.

"It’s been a fantastic loan for him and Callum Penman.

"You sometimes think that boys are ready in training, but when you go out and play men's football you can’t replicate that in U18 or youth football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Results matter, decisions matter and you have to get used to the physicality. He's done fantastic and now it's making that step up to the Premiership level and we're convinced he can do that."

Taylor has been involved throughout St Mirren’s League Cup campaign which acts as preparation for the Premiership, playing in all four matches as Robinson’s side topped Group D containing Ayr United, Arbroath, Forfar and Annan Athletic.

He picked up an assist in their 8-2 win over League Two outfit Annan and hopes to make an impact after a successful loan move.

"This season has been good for me,” he reflected. "Football is a team sport, but to get those accolades is special, especially being voted on by the players in the league that you play against every week.

"I’m really grateful for that.