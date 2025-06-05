Former Irish League star Shane McCabe has no doubt Joel Cooper will be a roaring success at new club Coleraine due to his mentality of wanting “to be the best”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old, who was named both NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year for his role in helping Linfield reclaim the Gibson Cup last season, officially arrived at the Bannsiders on Wednesday on a multi-year contract.

Cooper has long been one of the Irish League’s top talents having won an Irish Cup crown at Glenavon before joining the Blues and earning a move across the water to Oxford United in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to Windsor Park on a permanent basis two years later and departs the South Belfast outfit having lifted four Premiership titles, two League Cups and an Irish Cup across spells.

Joel Cooper has officially joined Coleraine from Linfield. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Cooper’s arrival at The Showgrounds, alongside other star names in Stephen Fallon and Kodi Lyons-Foster, represents a significant statement of intent from the County Londonderry club as they look to claim a first league title since 1974.

The Irish League landscape has changed dramatically in recent years with the introduction of full-time football and increased investment across Northern Ireland’s top-flight, leading to better contracts and more options for players.

McCabe, who was part of the last Glentoran team to taste Premiership glory in 2009 and won an Irish Cup at Glenavon, doesn’t blame stars for pursuing the big opportunities available in the current day and believes Cooper will deliver the goods for Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a short career and you want to make the right decisions,” said McCabe. “It shouldn't only be about economics but it always helps when you know you'll be training full-time or being well rewarded.

"The fans need to see that player then merits that contract.

"Does a player back it up every week? Joel Cooper has backed it up over the last three or four seasons at Linfield and I've no doubt he will go to Coleraine and be exceptional because he takes great pride in being the best.

"Joel is the type of player who wants to be the best all the time so he will back up his contract, but he will be under the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With big contracts comes big pressure and I don't think the Glentoran players that have been recruited over the last number of years have backed it up because it's a different kettle of fish once you're playing for the 'Big Two’, Cliftonville or Coleraine now where they demand success all the time.

"Big contracts have been wasted by many clubs so they'll be able to look at if the profile of player was correct and if you look at Coleraine, some of the signings like Levi Ives, Joel Cooper, Ronan Doherty - they've a good nucleus.

"They're dipping into other Irish League clubs which I think is the way to do it.

"You can take players from England or Scotland coming towards the end of their careers and it doesn't really work out, but the one thing about this league at the minute is they are seemingly getting the younger players who are trying to get a foothold, like Kieran Offord.