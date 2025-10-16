Former Irish League star gives emotional example of why 'inspirational' Gary Haveron is perfect man for Larne

Having played alongside Gary Haveron before working under him at Carrick Rangers, Glenn Taggart has no doubt Larne have appointed the right man – and highlighted an emotional example which shows the character of his “inspirational” former manager.

After enjoying a successful interim spell in charge of the Inver Reds, Haveron signed a three-year contract this week to take on the top job at his hometown club on a permanent basis.

It was at Carrick where Haveron began his Irish League managerial career in 2013, guiding the Co Antrim club to a famous treble during the 2014/15 season which included sealing Premiership promotion.

After sharing the dressing room with a player Taggart described as ideal to have beside you when “in the trenches”, the Carrick legend remained a key player under Haveron, ultimately making over 500 appearances at Taylors Avenue as a one-club man.

Gary Haveron (far left) guided Carrick Rangers to Steel & Sons Cup final glory against H&W Welders. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

It was during the remarkable treble-winning campaign where Haveron clearly displayed not only his coaching prowess, but also a personal touch which has made him a beloved figure in Irish League football.

Carrick progressed to the Steel & Sons Cup final against H&W Welders on Christmas Day 2014 with every player greeted in the changing room with a personalised picture sitting above their kit.

The emotional pre-match team talk delivered by Haveron, which left many squad members on the verge of tears, has stayed with Taggart to the current day.

Carrick board member Charles Johnston was undergoing a battle with cancer, sadly passing away in February 2015, a matter of months after the final which the ‘Gers comfortably won 4-1 – the result was never in doubt for Taggart after Haveron’s speech.

Taggart believes those characteristics, combined with the quality of Larne’s squad, means the pair are a perfect match.

“I always joke about this and have said it to loads of people, but I would love him to do my funeral speech!” he said. “He's so inspirational and there's many things I could reference, but I remember before the Steel & Sons Cup final in 2014/15, when we came into the changing room he had a picture of every player in action or moment from throughout the season above our kit.

"Unfortunately that season one of our board members, Charlie, was fighting a battle with cancer and the speech he gave...I don't even remember what he said but I knew we were going to win that final.

"He delivered this speech and the emotions were getting the better of him, I was nearly crying, as were loads of others, before kick-off with that emotion of Charlie being sick and what the final meant.

"He brings a lot of passion and desire to people, and when you have good footballers, which he has at Larne, it's a great mix. He was a brilliant team-mate and as a manager he was very motivational...he had you ready to tear the door off."

There’s no doubting Haveron’s coaching credentials – a recent seven-game unbeaten Premiership run with six consecutive clean sheets is just the latest example – but Taggart insists it’s his ability to build relationships which makes him stand apart.

"I remember Gary washing kits, driving to the middle of nowhere to pick up a player, buying sweets for people - his best attribute is the personal relationship he builds up with players,” he added. “He's obviously a good coach...I've known Gary since he was 15 and he has always been that cheeky character with good banter, but he's a motivator.