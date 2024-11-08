Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Linfield youngster Braiden Graham admits “the hard work and sacrifices” have paid off after signing his first professional contract with Premier League outfit Everton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old departed the Irish League for Goodison Park during the summer and has hit the ground running with the Toffees, scoring eight goals in seven matches for the club’s U18 side, who are managed by former star Leighton Baines.

Graham has also already earned a maiden U21 appearance after coming off the bench against League One outfit Stockport County in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new three-year professional deal, which will see Graham remain on Merseyside until at least June 2027, continues what has been a remarkable rise in recent years for the Northern Ireland youth international, who became Linfield’s youngest-ever player after a late cameo in the Blues’ Premiership victory over Dungannon Swifts in March 2023.

“It’s unreal,” he told the club’s website. “It’s something I’ve always worked for since being a kid.

"All those years – the hard work and sacrifices – it’s been rewarded.

“I knew before I came to Everton that I’d have to hit the ground running because the best players will do that. Since I arrived, I’ve wanted to play well, score goals and help the team – and I think I’ve been doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the boys have helped me to settle in really well. They were very welcoming and they’re good lads, so I think I’ve settled in very quickly.

Braiden Graham has signed a three-year professional deal with Premier League outfit Everton. (Photo by Everton FC)

“It’s such a big family club and everyone here made me feel very welcome. I just see a good pathway at this club for me to come through.”

Everton will move from Goodison Park to a newly-constructed stadium, which has an attendance of almost 53,000, on Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of the 2025/26 season and Graham admits getting to play in front of a packed Premier League house provides huge motivation.

“The Under-18s team, we all went down to see the stadium the other day,” he added. “It’s unreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We might play there in Youth Cup games, and I think it’d be great to play there one day...you want to play there in front of a full stadium so that’s the goal.”

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, revealed they had to fight off “a lot of competition from other clubs” to secure Graham’s signature in the summer and feels his new contract is just reward.

“We were delighted to bring Braiden to Everton in the summer...it’s a move that has benefitted both him and the Club,” he said. “He’s been excellent so far this season. His goal record is very impressive, and he’s shown a great attitude for learning.

“Braiden’s game has developed working with our talented coaches, and he can see a clear pathway that offers him a great chance to progress at Everton.”