Former Rangers youngster attracting interest from England and Scotland after impressing at Coleraine
Centre-back McClelland came through the youth ranks at Rangers before joining Hibernian in 2022.
The 23-year-old arrived at Coleraine on loan from Hibs ahead of the current campaign and has been a consistent presence as they sealed a top-six finish.
McClelland has racked up 33 Premiership appearances this term and will be hoping to help Ruaidhri Higgins, who replaced Dean Shiels as Bannsiders boss on Friday, secure European football, which would mark the club’s first continental progression since 2021.
Coleraine will face either Crusaders or Dungannon Swifts in the play-off semi-finals on Wednesday evening with their opposition revealed after Saturday’s Irish Cup final.
McClelland is out of contract at Hibernian this summer and Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims clubs from England’s League Two and Scotland’s second-tier are monitoring his situation closely.
Born in Glasgow, McClelland played twice for Northern Ireland’s U21s in 2021 after being called up by John Schofield.
Speaking after joining Coleraine on a temporary basis last summer, McClelland said: “This is a big step in my career, I think this move is going to make me a better man overall and give me as much experience as I can get.
"I had a good phone call with the gaffer, everything he told me about the club and their expectations and where he wanted the club to go.
"Everything he said was a big part of why I wanted to come here.”
