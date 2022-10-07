Free-scoring Glentoran happy to be miserly at the back
Glentoran may have hit the goal trail in their recent games, but their ability to shut teams out at the other end has been equally impressive.
Mick McDermott’s men have found the net 17 times in their last four games, including six in the midweek League Cup demolition of Warrenpoint Town.
But defensively they racked up another clean sheet on Tuesday night meaning they have only conceded one goal so far this term ahead of tonight’s home game against Carrick Rangers.
First team coach Rodney McAree says shutting teams out is as important to the Glens as finding the target at the other end.
"We set our stall out so that we didn't want to concede either.
"We spoke about it at half-time and we got the message across to players throughout the second half that we wanted another clean sheet.
"There was a passage of play when Warrenpoint had a couple of shots from outside the box, but we had four or five players around it throwing their bodies in front of it to make sure we got the clean sheet.
"That's credit to everyone and obviously defending starts from the front and attacking starts from the back.
"We're doing OK at the moment, we just have to try and continue on.
"We got off to a good start. We started on the front foot and that continued as the game went on.
"Full credit to the players for putting the shift in they did.
"Once you get that first goal it opens the game up.”