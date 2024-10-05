Fuad Sule’s racist abuse claim as Glentoran call for ‘strongest possible punishments’ and Linfield vow to ‘investigate further’
Sule featured in the Glens’ 3-1 fightback victory at Windsor Park against the-then Sports Direct Premiership league leaders Linfield – then used his personal social media account to post the allegation.
Linfield issued a swift response on Saturday in a club statement which highlighted “an individual was removed from the ground last night and the club will investigate further”.
Glentoran released a statement on Saturday afternoon calling for “the strongest possible punishments on anyone found guilty of such actions” plus how they “appreciate the prompt and strong statement from Linfield Football Club and will work closely with them as they conduct their investigation”.
Sule’s social media post included how “I personally don’t mind taking abuse, being booed or anything to put me off my game, it’s part and parcel” but “I won’t stand” for racism.
He stated “I’m a big ambassador of kicking racism not only out of football but out of life in general” and “it’s embarrassing that it still happens today”.
He also highlighted how “there’s a lot of good, honest people that I know very well at Linfield with integrity and class” before closing with “do better it’s only a kick about + I’m so proud to be black”.
The Glentoran statement read: “Glentoran Football Club strongly condemns racism and all forms of discrimination.
"We are deeply concerned by the alleged racial abuse directed at our player Fuad Sule during last night’s match against Linfield at the National Stadium.
"There is no place for such behaviour in football, and we will fully support Fuad and any of our players or staff members affected by this incident.
"No-one should have to endure racism or abuse, and we will ensure that Fuad and our team have all the necessary resources and backing as we move forward from this unacceptable situation.
"We appreciate the prompt and strong statement from Linfield Football Club and will work closely with them as they conduct their investigation, assisting in any way necessary to ensure that the individual responsible is held to account.
"We urge the football authorities to impose the strongest possible punishments on anyone found guilty of such actions.
"Glentoran Football Club will continue to do everything we can to stamp out discrimination from the game and ensure that football remains an inclusive space for everyone.”
BBC Sport NI reported a Northern Ireland Football League statement included “we will review the Match Observer's report from last night's game and take the appropriate action necessary”.
The Linfield statement was as follows: “Linfield Football Club is aware of an incident which occurred at the end of last night's match with Glentoran in which an individual was alleged to have racially abused an opposition player.
"An individual was removed from the ground last night and the club will investigate further.
"Linfield Football Club is opposed to all forms of racism and we will treat the matter with the utmost seriousness.”
