The points were shared at Solitude on Saturday afternoon as Cliftonville and Glentoran played out a 2-2 draw. Here is what Glens manager Warren Feeney said at full-time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thoughts on the game

"I thought it was a good game of football in difficult conditions.

"I’ve said from the start that I think Jim (Magilton) has a fantastic team here. Cliftonville for me are the best team in the league every time I’ve seen them and I thought we were superb today – to come here and be disappointed with a point says a lot.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran’s Daire O’Connor pictured after scoring his teams first goal during Saturday’s game at Solitude in Belfast. PIC: Arthur Allison/PacemakerPress

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On bad start with Ronan Hale scoring for Cliftonville after three minutes

"It was a rotten start. We knew they start fast and I was disappointed with the goal we conceded. It was a straight ball and they held their hands up that they should have dealt with it better.

"We didn’t fold and it shows the character and commitment. We’ve probably dropped points against teams we should be beating and I’ve said that when you play for this football club they are the performances you have to put in because the fans will back you 100%.

"We got back into the game, started very well in the second-half and knew Cliftonville were going to come at us. We held on and we will take a point.”

On positive of recent points against fellow top-six sides

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t really have a settled team because you’re changing it with Cammy (Palmer) being suspended and Niall McGinn is injured. We’ve rushed Rhys Marshall back in there who has only trained three days this week.

"It will take a little bit of time but it’s putting my stamp on it of what I want, getting them up to fitness levels and the way you want them to play and they are starting to believe.

"It has been a tough three games. It was a brilliant game in difficult conditions and I must applaud both sets of players and the fans as well.”

On importance of following up last week’s win over Linfield with another positive result

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s important. A lot of people were talking about us beating Linfield, but for me it’s three points and I said that after. We treat every team with respect and I know a lot of people say you have to go and do it. I said to the players that the difference between top players and good players is that the top ones go and do it week in, week out.

"I’ll take that performance today. We know Cliftonville are a good side and they’re going to create chances, so we had to stay in the game and we did. The important thing was to come and show today that last week wasn’t a one-off.”

On Sean Murray’s first Premiership start in almost a year

"He’s a good player and it’s about getting him up to speed. We have to watch it with the games we had before, getting him into reserve matches and it’s difficult on astroturf pitches.

"I had the same injury myself and it finished my career when I was in my 30s. We have to manage it but he has experience, can play football and 60 minutes will do him the world of good.