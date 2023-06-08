The Ports finished bottom of last season’s senior Irish League table but Currie has spent the summer working hard on a successful rebuild towards a first full campaign of his second spell as manager with the Shamrock Park outfit.

Thompson, 32, can count senior trophies on his CV with Crusaders and Ballymena United and Currie views his latest signing as a key deal.

“Gary is a player I’ve admired for a long time but have never really been in a position to even have a chance of getting him,” said Currie on the official Portadown website. “And, if honest, knowing that he had three Premiership clubs chasing him, I wasn’t sure we could pull this off.

Portadown manager Niall Currie with latest signing Gary Thompson. PIC: Portadown FC

“Thankfully, Gary believes in our project and it goes without saying the huge draw as well was the size of our club and the fanbase.

"We have a top-drawer ready-made Premiership midfielder now and at just 32 we feel he will be a wonderful addition to our squad.”

Thompson told the official club he was “delighted to finally get the deal over the line and sign”, calling the Ports switch “a new fresh challenge and one I am excited for” and how “I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season and meeting my new team-mates”.

And Premiership-based Newry City AFC have confirmed the capture of former Warrenpoint Town player Adam Carroll.

Newry City AFC signing Adam Carroll. PIC: Brendan Monaghan Photography

“Adam is a player we have been keeping a keen eye on from afar over the last couple of seasons,” said Newry boss Gary Boyle. “He is exactly the type of player we are looking to attract to the club; being young, local, with quality and the ability to improve even further.

"Adam can play in a number of attacking positions and complements the players we already have at the club.

"Our supporters can expect to see an exciting attacking player with a keen eye for goal.

“I would like to place on record our thanks to Barry (Gray) and Warrenpoint Town FC for assisting with the deal.”

Carroll expressed delight “to sign for my hometown club”.

He continued: I can’t wait to get going in front of the fans, I know it will be a long and tough season but I am confident with the group

that the manager has put together that anything is possible...I’m looking forward to helping