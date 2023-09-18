Watch more videos on Shots!

After a torrid start to the campaign, the Lurgan Blues have now only lost one of their last four league matches following Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Carrick Rangers at Mourneview Park.

They climbed above Newry City, Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers by claiming three points as Gary McAlister started his interim reign with victory, but it still remains unclear who will be appointed on a permanent basis.

Glenavon are accepting applications up until Wednesday and could have their new boss in place for Saturday’s trip to unbeaten Crusaders.

Glenavon captain Danny Wallace in action against Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"I think so (it’s a great opportunity),” said Wallace. “I don't know how the board and supporters will react because Gary was here for so long, did such a great job and had quality teams over the years.

"It's a big club.

"Hopefully we can get the right manager in that can progress us from a mid-table team into the top-half of the table.

"We've been poor this season and we've let down the fans.

"I know we beat Ballymena but against Newry it was a poor performance and it was poor last week.

"It was all about getting the fans back on board.

“Everyone is united.