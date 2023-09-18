"Hopefully we can get the right manager in that can progress us from a mid-table team into the top-half of the table.

News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Glenavon captain Danny Wallace feels managerial position is a great opportunity for any boss

​Glenavon captain Danny Wallace feels the vacant managerial position remains a great opportunity for any boss and is hoping the new appointment can help push them further up the Premiership table.
By Johnny Morton
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After a torrid start to the campaign, the Lurgan Blues have now only lost one of their last four league matches following Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Carrick Rangers at Mourneview Park.

They climbed above Newry City, Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers by claiming three points as Gary McAlister started his interim reign with victory, but it still remains unclear who will be appointed on a permanent basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glenavon are accepting applications up until Wednesday and could have their new boss in place for Saturday’s trip to unbeaten Crusaders.

Glenavon captain Danny Wallace in action against Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker PressGlenavon captain Danny Wallace in action against Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
Glenavon captain Danny Wallace in action against Carrick Rangers. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
Most Popular

"I think so (it’s a great opportunity),” said Wallace. “I don't know how the board and supporters will react because Gary was here for so long, did such a great job and had quality teams over the years.

"It's a big club.

"Hopefully we can get the right manager in that can progress us from a mid-table team into the top-half of the table.

"We've been poor this season and we've let down the fans.

"I know we beat Ballymena but against Newry it was a poor performance and it was poor last week.

"It was all about getting the fans back on board.

“Everyone is united.

"We're going to have to take it one session and match at a time and try to build pride back up for the club and ourselves."

Related topics:GlenavonBallymenaPremiershipCarrick Rangers