Glenavon coach who played a key role in developing club's young stars over past 12 years 'leaves a great legacy' after confirmation of exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having played a key role in developing Glenavon’s young stars over the past 12 years, club academy manager Jeff Magee says departing coach Chris Chambers “leaves a great legacy”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Blues have a reputation for handing senior opportunities to youthful talent – something which has continued this season with the likes of Chelsea-bound Chris Atherton, Ben Wilson and Luke McGerrigan, who scored on his Premiership debut last weekend, all impressing.

Chambers helped those trio – plus many more – hone their skills at Mourneview Park, providing Gary Hamilton, Stephen McDonnell and now Paddy McLaughlin with reinforcements as they look to compete in the Irish League’s top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Glenavon supporter, Chambers, who is currently reserves manager, has also held positions as Head of Phase and Head of Academy while he took charge of two Premiership matches alongside Gary McAlister following Hamilton’s departure in 2023.

Chris Chambers is leaving Glenavon after 12 years working in their youth section. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

“It has been a very difficult decision, but it is something which has been in my mind for some time,” Chambers told the club’s website. “It is an itch which I feel that I have to scratch.

“I have had offers over the years to go elsewhere and I have turned them all down.

"I have been a Glenavon supporter since childhood and have so much respect for my colleagues in the Academy and so much pride in what we have achieved and are continuing to achieve, that I couldn’t leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I feel that I need a rest. I live 40 minutes away from the club and am sometimes there four times a week.

"I want to spend some time with my family and then, perhaps, if a door opens, I want to see if I can take the skills which I have acquired working predominantly with teenagers and apply them in a new environment.

“I will not be joining another youth development programme, that’s for sure. If my plans don’t work out and there is an opportunity to help again at Glenavon, I hope to return.”

With the Premiership becoming more competitive both on the pitch and off it in terms of player recruitment, academies continue to play a crucial role in providing talent for senior sides which means they don’t have to look towards the transfer market as regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chris, together with Gary Hamilton and one or two others are the foundation stones on which everything has been built,” said Magee. “His ability as a coach is beyond question.

"But apart from that he has given everything in all the roles he has filled, even to the detriment of his family.