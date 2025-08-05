Glentoran manager Declan Devine has outlined his attentions ahead of the new 2025/26 campaign

​Declan Devine says Glentoran should target league phase European football within the next couple of years as he targets bringing success back to The Oval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In an interview on the club’s social media platforms, Devine outlined that Glentoran should always target winning the league – an achievement they haven’t managed since 2008/09.

For that to become a reality, Devine insisted that all the structures have to be in place and that everyone pulls in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his targets this year, he said: “It always has to be winning the league.

"We were miles off the top last year due to our inconsistency.

"Right throughout the league...a lot of teams were very inconsistent last year.

“We have to not look too look far ahead. We have to treat one game at a time because we have no divine right to sit here and say we are going to win this and going to win that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we have to show respect to the league, we have to show respect to the club, and we have to make sure when we cross the white line that we have the mental courage to perform.”

When asked for his objectives over the next couple of years, Devine added: “We have to aim to be in the group stages of Europe.

"How we get there is by winning leagues and by winning cups...and being consistent on a daily basis.

"This club is going in the right direction and we have to make sure we don’t get too carried away and don’t dream...but we have to put the hard miles in and get the structures right and everyone is pulling the right direction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine also defended his decision to bring back Jordan Stewart to east Belfast after a previous spell at rivals Linfield, as well as the decision to let Harry Murphy join Glenavon.

"Jordan knows that he has an opportunity of being successful here,” he continued.

"I really liked when I met him about what he wanted to do at this part of his career.

"He has to win people over but I’ve no doubt that he has the character, temperament and character to do that.