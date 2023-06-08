Having spent 12 years with hometown club Killyleagh YC, Kennedy made the move to Dromara Village in 2021 and during the most recent campaign netted 25 league goals in 24 appearances as they were crowned NAFL Division 1A champions.

That return generated attention from teams higher up the pyramid and the forward has now sealed a transfer to Championship outfit Dundela.

Kennedy knows manager Stephen Gourley having watched him as a player at Killyleagh and he’s determined to make the most of this opportunity.

Stephen Kennedy after scoring a hat-trick for Dromara Village. Photo credit: Dromara Village

"I'm 29 at the end of this month and I was thinking to myself that I maybe wouldn't get a move like that,” he said. “I've dedicated myself to football over the last few years and it has proved that if you put in the work then you do get the outcome.

"I was thinking that this could maybe have been my last chance to do something like this. I'm speechless sometimes when I think about it because I can't really believe it has happened but all I can do is knuckle down, give it my best shot and get ready for pre-season.

"Last year I set myself a tally of hitting 20 goals and once I hit that then I set 25, then 30 and I got that and couldn't believe it.

"Once I hit 30, people were telling me that I would deserve a big move. People have told me my whole life I could hit a higher standard and I've only recently realised myself that I can.”

Last season’s tally was a significant improvement on what Kennedy had produced in prior campaigns, bettering his return of 10 from 17 league matches in the first season with Dromara while he netted four times in nine games in his last term with Killyleagh.

A newfound belief has been at the forefront of that transformation and he’s certainly reaping the benefits of increased effort behind the scenes too.

"I never thought of myself as an out-and-out goalscorer but more of a winger playing in a front three,” he added. “Over the past couple of years I've just started scoring and it has came a lot more naturally to me.

"When you're enjoying yourself it's hard to stop, especially when you're putting in the hard work as well. It really pays off.

"When I was playing at Killyleagh I was taking it a bit for granted because you're playing down the road with friends and maybe you don't put in the extra work outside of football.

"The last two years at Dromara I've been going to the gym three times a week doing everything to prioritise football and now I'm going to a PT to get myself ready for this season."

Kennedy is just the latest player embracing a step up in quality and those that have came before him have helped to prove that it’s possible to thrive.

Adam Neale, who Kennedy played with at Killyleagh, produced superb numbers firstly for Rathfriland Rangers and then last season for Bangor, finishing joint-top of the Premier Intermediate League charts with 20.

"I played with Adam for years and he's an absolute gentleman,” he said. “He's another fella who is all about hard work and he has done so much.

"He's more of a poaching striker whereas I'm a playmaking sort of player who likes to pick the ball up and drive.

"Adam and I have different games but when I seen him go to Rathfriland and bang in goals there and then get a move to Bangor, it made me say to myself that I could do it too.

"It has happened now and it's also down to my family pushing me on in the background as well. My family have done a lot for me and told me that I can do it and to just keep going.