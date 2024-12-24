'He excites me' - Irish League boss wanted to stop training to wrap up striker back from America

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 10:46 GMT
Boss Rodney McAree is relishing the chance to get January signing Brandon Bermingham on show for Dungannon Swifts.

​The Swifts announced a deal for the Meath-born striker before Monday’s 1-0 loss to Larne – with McAree describing Bermingham as a player who “excites me”.

“Brandon came on our radar about four to six weeks ago,” said Swifts boss McAree on the official club social media platforms. “He was a name that cropped up, we done a bit of investigating and had a little look at him...we really liked what we saw and we wanted to get him in around us.

"He’s coming back from America from a four-year scholarship programme.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)

“He’s living with his father in Belfast.

"He came up to train with us and about five or 10 minutes into the training session I thought about stopping it, getting him over and trying to get him signed straight away.

"He excites me...somebody I’m really looking forward to working with.

"He’s a centre-forward who can also play off the left...he’s a great touch and good awareness.

"And he looks as if he has an eye for a goal.

"So I’m looking forward to getting him in amongst the group.

"We’ll probably have to wait for international clearance coming through for him.

"We’ll hopefully have him ready and maybe see him for the Rathfriland game (Irish Cup fifth round, January 4)."

McAree also revealed “there’s maybe one that we’re interested in” when asked about additional January transfer targets.

"I’m not interested in a massive amount just at this moment in time because I don’t feel as if we need it,” he said. "Whenever we sign we feel we have to sign somebody who’s going to improve the squad and improve the group and help us go to the next level.”

