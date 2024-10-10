Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Adair was barely minutes into his new bookkeeping job in Belfast when an inner dread came over him that this wasn’t right – and it was at that moment the former Larne youngster decided to take the leap to move nearly 2,000 miles from home to continue chasing a full-time football dream.

The Premier Intermediate League to Sweden’s fourth-tier isn’t exactly the most traditional transfer, but it’s one that has brought out the best in Adair with the 22-year-old joining Ytterhogdals, becoming the latest Irish League talent to be handed an opportunity by ex-Linfield striker Thomas Stewart, who has guided the club, which is situated about five hours north of Stockholm, into fifth after a six-game unbeaten run.

Both Ben Wylie and Michael O’Connor have benefitted from the experience before transitioning back into the Premiership with Cliftonville and Glenavon respectively in recent months, and Adair is also impressing having netted his first goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at home to Kiruna.

While a daunting decision to move away from family and friends, it has turned out to be the perfect choice for Adair, who was ready to leave a life of accounts and numbers behind.

Harry Adair during his Premiership debut for Larne against Coleraine in May 2021. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

"One day I was in the house and thought 'why not?',” he reflected. “I was at Larne previously and ended up at Dollingstown and felt like I had nothing to lose.

"I sent Thomas an email and part of me thought I'd never hear back from him, but a couple of days later I was being sent flight details. When I'd been messaging Thomas about coming out, I started a job as a bookkeeper doing accounts for a place in Belfast and I was there for about 25 minutes and left - I knew it wasn't for me.

"I got in about 9am and at 9:30am I rang my mum and she thought I was on a tea break maybe, but I'd left. I got in the car, text Thomas and was like '100% I'll be coming out'.”

When stepping off the plane, Adair was greeted with mountains of snow and freezing conditions, while another stark contrast to home comforts in the Irish League is the vast travel distances – Ytterhogdals had to undertake a 28-hour round-trip via bus to face Kiruna and nine-hour one-way voyages aren’t uncommon, but that step into the unknown was all part of the appeal.

Harry Adair after joining Ytterhogdals in April. (Photo by Ytterhogdals IK)

"Getting to go out and experience a different brand of football which is more suited to me has been great,” added Adair. “I've got to experience so many different cultures with so many different nationalities in the team which has been brilliant.

"Before I came out when I was talking to my mum and dad, I said I didn't want to be sitting at 60 or 70 going 'I wish I'd just done it'.”

Having came through Larne’s scholarship programme alongside the likes of Matty Lusty and Dylan Sloan, Adair signed a professional contract with the Inver Reds and made his Premiership debut against Coleraine in May 2021.

A further league outing came in victory over Crusaders the following season before a loan spell at Ballyclare Comrades and Adair then departed for Dollingstown, where he made 21 PIL appearances last term.

He’s open to an Irish League return at some point in the future, but has also recommended that other young players who are in a similar position to him should take the leap to try something different.

"It's a brilliant move,” he said. “There are tough times being away from family and my girlfriend but I feel I've matured more as a player and person being out here.