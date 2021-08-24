Ian Baraclough names much-changed Northern Ireland squad

Manager Ian Baraclough has included a wealth of experienced players, with Leiester City star Evans featuring as he aims to come back from injury.

Northern Ireland will play Lithuania in Vilnius on September 2 followed by a home clash against Switzerlnd on September 8 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Baraclough’s side will also take on Estonia in an international challenge match in Tallinn on September 5.

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s most-capped player of all time, Steven Davis, returns, as does goalkeeper Trevor Carson - who made the move from Motherwell to Dundee United in July - with Michael Smith and Jamal Lewis also back in the frame and named among the defenders.

New Sunderland skipper Corry Evans is listed among the midfield contingent and striker Conor Washington – who hasn’t featured since coming on as a second-half sub in last November’s 1-1 draw at home to Romania – makes his return to the international stage.

After a promising start to life in the EFL Championship with newly-promoted Blackpool, Shayne Lavery also gets the nod, as does Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles.

The squad also features several other experienced players including Watford defender Craig Cathcart, Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn, Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas and Hull City forward Josh Magennis, all of whom have over 50 caps.

Striker Liam Boyce misses this international window for family reasons while striker Kyle Lafferty, of Αnorthosis Famagusta FC, is not included in the 25-man panel this occasion.

Earlier in the summer, Northern Ireland defeated Malta and narrowly lost out to Ukraine.

Northern Ireland squad: Goalkeepers Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Ali McCann (St Johnstone), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, loan), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).