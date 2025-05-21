Irish Cup champions Dungannon Swifts seal first summer signing as former Glentoran defender arrives
The 24-year-old came through the ranks at The Oval and during his time in East Belfast would have worked alongside current Dungannon boss Rodney McAree, who served on Mick McDermott’s coaching staff before taking over in January 2023 for a brief spell prior to his Stangmore Park return.
Smith has spent the past two seasons with Crusaders, making 24 Premiership appearances, and will now join the Swifts a matter of weeks after they sealed a historic Irish Cup triumph by beating Cliftonville on penalties.
That result means McAree’s men will progress into the second round of Conference League qualifying.
Smith’s Seaview departure continues a summer of change at the North Belfast outfit with Jordan Stewart, Jimmy Callacher, Billy Joe Burns, Adam Lecky, Billy Vance and Ryan Kerr also moving on while Kieran McKechnie and Kurtis Forsythe have joined.
"Twenty four year old, Mal, will join us at Stangmore Park on the expiry of his contract with Crusaders FC,” Dungannon posted on social media. “We look forward to Mal becoming a Dungannon Swifts player.
"You'll be able to watch out for him wearing the Number 20 jersey. Congratulations, Mal.”