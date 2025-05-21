Irish Cup champions Dungannon Swifts seal first summer signing as former Glentoran defender arrives

Irish Cup champions Dungannon Swifts have sealed their first signing ahead of this summer’s European adventure after announcing the arrival of former Glentoran defender Mal Smith from Crusaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at The Oval and during his time in East Belfast would have worked alongside current Dungannon boss Rodney McAree, who served on Mick McDermott’s coaching staff before taking over in January 2023 for a brief spell prior to his Stangmore Park return.

Smith has spent the past two seasons with Crusaders, making 24 Premiership appearances, and will now join the Swifts a matter of weeks after they sealed a historic Irish Cup triumph by beating Cliftonville on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result means McAree’s men will progress into the second round of Conference League qualifying.

Mal Smith in action for Crusaders last season. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Smith’s Seaview departure continues a summer of change at the North Belfast outfit with Jordan Stewart, Jimmy Callacher, Billy Joe Burns, Adam Lecky, Billy Vance and Ryan Kerr also moving on while Kieran McKechnie and Kurtis Forsythe have joined.

"Twenty four year old, Mal, will join us at Stangmore Park on the expiry of his contract with Crusaders FC,” Dungannon posted on social media. “We look forward to Mal becoming a Dungannon Swifts player.