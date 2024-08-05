Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the first interview in our ‘Irish League: 21 Under 21’ series, where we’ll be further highlighting 21 of the Irish League’s most outstanding talents that are aged 21 or under over the next few weeks as the new season gets underway.

This time last year, John McGovern was in the midst of recovering from his first major surgery after rupturing ankle ligaments, but now feeling fitter than ever, he’s determined to hit the ground running at Dungannon Swifts.

Having made over 100 senior appearances for Newry City, a club he joined aged 16 and where he gained Northern Ireland youth international honours, this summer felt like the right time for a fresh challenge and Rodney McAree’s free-flowing Swifts the perfect destination.

McGovern was initially told by specialists that recovery from his significant injury picked up in the closing stages of the 2022/23 campaign would be around nine months, but through sheer determination and dedication to rehabilitation, he was back on the pitch within six.

John McGovern is looking to hit the ground running at Dungannon Swifts after joining from Newry City this summer. PIC: Dungannon Swifts FC

The 21-year-old has already tasted sporting glory this summer, helping Down GAA lift their maiden Tailteann Cup crown in July, and is hoping for more in the upcoming Irish League campaign after making a successful comeback.

"That was the first major surgery I've had and it was from a tackle of all things!" he reflected on his injury. “It motivated me a lot to get back on the pitch.

"Some people can take a break for a few weeks and not miss it that much, but when you're so involved as long as you can remember and only get a maximum of a few weeks off per year where I'm not playing Gaelic or soccer at all, it's completely different sitting in the stands.

"When you're watching from the stands or on your phone...I'd watch games all the time and go to loads of local games, it makes you miss it big time. For me, I'm as fit as I've been and it's just about getting those sharpness levels back."

This summer wasn’t the first time new boss McAree had been interested in acquiring McGovern’s services – there were previously discussions about a potential move to Glentoran which ultimately never materialised, but with Newry suffering Premiership relegation and the young striker keen to preserve his own top-flight status, the stars aligned.

McGovern has shown early signs of why ex-Coleraine chief McAree was so determined to bring him to Stangmore Park, scoring in consecutive pre-season friendlies against Willowbank, Ballinamallard United, Institute and former club Newry.

"That's one thing that enticed me to go...Rod has great player management skills and when I spoke to him about where the club wants to go and wants to achieve, I was more than happy to sign,” he added. “They finished the season well with five wins, were in great form and the majority of the squad is still there, so I think it goes to show how good of a manager Rodney is and that the club is going in the right direction."

McGovern’s arrival further boosts Dungannon’s firepower – only Larne, Linfield, Cliftonville and Glentoran scored more than their 64 league goals last term – and he’s determined to prove himself to his new teammates, starting with their Premiership opener against Coleraine on Saturday.