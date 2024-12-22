Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren Mullen admits his Newry City squad “isn't good enough and I have to change it” after falling to another defeat against Institute on Saturday.

A Mikhail Kennedy brace ensured Kevin Deery’s side departed the Showgrounds with all three points and condemned Mullen’s men to a fifth loss in their last six league games – the sole success came last weekend with a 1-0 triumph over Ards.

Having suffered Premiership relegation last term, Newry are now fighting to stave off a second consecutive drop and remain three points ahead of bottom side Newington and three adrift of Ballinamallard United, who they face on Boxing Day, in tenth.

Mullen has spoken previously about his desire to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window and admits he’s working hard to make that happen.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

"We create our own problems and give other teams chances on goal which other teams don't do against us,” he told the club’s media channel. “We seem to make silly mistakes that are costing us dearly.

"I'm working hard this week trying to get players in and we need more quality in the right areas. You're dealing with what we have at the moment and it's important we get reinforcements in the right areas.

"We've five fit subs...that's not an excuse but it's just the nature of it. The squad isn't good enough and I have to change it.

"We need to get reinforcements in quickly and we also need to cut out individual errors, it's killing us and it's so frustrating."

Upcoming opponents Ballinamallard also lost out on Saturday, suffering an agonising late defeat to leaders Bangor with Kyle Owens slamming home from close range in injury time to secure a 3-2 victory at Clandeboye Park.

Newry won the pair’s first meeting of the season in August with Ryan McNickle’s first half strike proving enough to seal three points, but Mullen will be without experienced defender Ryan McGivern after he was sent off against Institute.

"It's a massive game with them sitting three points above us,” he added. “You're looking upwards at this stage to try and close the gap.

"If we make mistakes like we did today then we won't close any gap, so we need to learn from it. Ryan is missing for that game and we'll have to rally the troops.

"I don't see enough quality in the final third or a bit of individual brilliance...I don't see enough of it happening.

"I said at the start this was going to be a tough season and it's proving to be that. We're down there for a reason and we need to get reinforcements in soon."

Elsewhere in the Championship, Michael McLellan scored his 19th league goal of the season and netted for a fifth consecutive match as Dundela came from behind to beat Ballyclare Comrades 2-1 at Wilgar Park, propelling themselves into third ahead of Annagh United.