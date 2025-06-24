Limavady United manager Paul Owens feels “there is more to come” from John Butcher after he rejected Premiership interest to sign a three-year contract extension with the Roesiders.

Butcher joined Limavady in 2023 and played an important role in helping his hometown club seal Premier Intermediate League title glory, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances.

The 22-year-old was in fine form as Limavady made a superb return to life in Northern Ireland’s second-tier, netting 10 times as Owens’ side ultimately finished fourth, five points adrift of second-placed Annagh United in the race for a Premiership play-off spot.

Owens has revealed Butcher received interest from top-flight clubs this summer but opted to remain at The Showgrounds as Limavady look to build on last season’s progress.

Limavady United's John Butcher in Irish Cup action against Crusaders last season. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"Everyone at the club is delighted that John has extended his contract,” said Owens. “There was Premiership interest in John, but it's really refreshing to see his desire to commit his long term future to the club.

"John has grown massively and has played a huge part over the last two seasons. John is a popular figure within the squad and is loved by everyone around the club.

"John and I both agree there is more to come from him, and we look forward to seeing him play in the blue and white again this season.”

Owens has already made a number of significant signings with former Linfield and Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry joining brother Stephen at Limavady while proven goalscorer Mikhail Kennedy has also joined from Institute.

The likes of Butcher and 20-year-old Lewis Tosh, who scored eight Championship goals last term, will have a key role to play once again next term and the chance to seal Premiership football was too good to walk away from.

"I'm proud to commit my future to Limavady United,” said Butcher. “When interest came from the Premiership it was flattering, but deep down I knew I wasn't ready to walk away from what we are building here.

“With the squad Owensy has put together, I believe we have a great chance to give promotion a real crack this year.