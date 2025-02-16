H&W Welders manager Paul Kee hailed “ice cold” Michael McLellan after scoring the derby winner against former side Dundela in a match which was delayed by 45 minutes due to a kit clash.

McLellan swapped the Welders for their East Belfast neighbours Dundela last summer after three years at the Blanchflower Stadium and had started the season by scoring 21 goals in 23 Championship matches before switching back during the recent window.

The former Linfield striker has since netted four times in three league outings for Kee’s side, including what turned out to be the decisive strike at Wilgar Park as they maintained their Premiership promotion push with a 2-1 success.

There was controversy before kick-off with the match, which was due to start at 2pm, ultimately getting underway at 2:45pm after a resolution was found over a kit clash.

Michael McLellan scored the winner for H&W Welders against former side Dundela. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

The last time the Welders travelled to Dundela, they played in their black away top and the Duns in their traditional green, but with no clash between the outfield players, Kee’s side opted to wear orange on this occasion.

However, there were concerns raised at the ground over the Welders’ shirt clashing with the goalkeeper jersey of home shot-stopper Aaron Hogg, who ultimately had to change.

"The last time we played here, the secretary rightly asked me why we weren't playing in our traditional colours because there's no clash, so we made a point of wearing our traditional colours today because they play in green and we play in orange,” Kee told the club’s media channel. “Because their goalkeeper was in a similar colour and the referee didn’t want the game going ahead, they took umbrage to it and didn't want the game going.

"They said they weren't changing which I thought was a bit crazy, but to be fair, after the stoppage they did change the goalkeeper's jersey and the game went ahead.

"You have to put your kit up on Comet...there was no clash between the two teams, it was a goalkeeper jersey issue which could have been sorted out very quickly but wasn't."

Duns boss Stephen Gourley said on the issue: "The match was delayed...it's something I've never seen before with a home team being demanded to change their kit.

"I don't know where that comes from, I really don't, but we have to get on with it and the committee wanted the game on, the players wanted the game on and the staff did too.

"It is what it is and unfortunately we didn't get what we deserved, which was at least a point if you ask me, maybe more on another day."

McLellan doubled the Welders’ advantage in the second half after Oran O’Kane had netted moments before the break.

Jay Harvey gave Dundela a late lifeline, but Kee’s side held on to extend their unbeaten league run to nine matches and leapfrog Limavady United into second spot.

"It was a first-class counter-attack,” added Kee on McLellan’s goal. “We were under the cosh, it turns over, Josh (Kee) gets it, plays a good ball to Salou (Jallow) and Salou plays a fantastic ball to Michael.