Bangor boss Lee Feeney has praised the “incredible loyalty and commitment” shown by striker Ben Arthurs after he turned down interest from several clubs over the years to remain with the Seasiders.

After scoring in last weekend’s Irish Cup win over Annagh United, which set up a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Glentoran in front of the BBC cameras at Clandeboye Park, Arthurs moved into second spot on the club’s all-time goalscoring list with 144.

Arthurs has been one of the Championship’s most prolific strikers in recent years, netting 18 times last term and has added another 12 this season to help Lee Feeney’s side put themselves in strong position for Premiership promotion.

It has been that sort of form which attracted significant interest in 26-year-old Arthurs, but he has rejected the opportunity to leave, signing a new contract extension last March to keep him with the club until 2026.

Bangor manager Lee Feeney. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Arthurs has formed a prolific partnership with Matthew Ferguson while January recruit Michael Morgan has also hit the ground running since his switch from Ballyclare Comrades.

“Congratulations to Big Ben, I’m absolutely delighted for him,” Feeney told the club’s website. “He’s shown incredible loyalty and commitment over the years.

"We’ve had clubs come in and ask about him over the years and he’s always said he wants to play for Bangor.

“He’s been unbelievable in the time I’ve been here, he’s a pleasure to work with and his personality is exactly what I want in my squad.

“He comes in, he works hard and he sets the standards. He’s an unbelievable character to have in the dressing room and he’s been a massive part of our success.

“The other thing is that he’s still so, so young. I think he could play at this level for another 10 years, he’s got at least another 10 years in him and he’s still arguably not at his peak level yet.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him and he deserves all the praise and plaudits he gets.”

The combination of Arthurs and Ferguson could have a big role to play if Bangor are to produce an Irish Cup upset against the Glens and Feeney insists his side will enter the tie with belief.

“It’s going to be a great occasion, we’re really looking forward to it and the opportunity to test ourselves against Glentoran, who are going really well at the moment,” he added. “Seeing the look on Graham’s (Bailie, chairman) face when we drew the Glens, we’re really excited for it, and it’s not just going to be a day out for us – we believe we can win the game when it does come around.

“It’s something to look forward to, like a carrot in front of us both for building up a bit of momentum in the league and the chance to push for a spot in an Irish Cup semi-final.

“In the last few years, we’ve been making progress in the cups, we’ve won ties in the County Antrim Shield, in the League Cup, in the Irish Cup.