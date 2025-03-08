Irish League club wish departing manager 'all the best for the future' after resignation with immediate effect

Ballymacash Rangers have confirmed manager Lee Forsythe has resigned with immediate effect after more than four years in the role.

Former Knockbreda boss Forsythe arrived at the Bluebell Stadium in October 2020 and led Ballymacash to the Mid-Ulster Intermediate A title and promotion into the Irish League pyramid, winning 25 and losing just one of their 30 league matches in the process.

The Lisburn-based club came close to securing back-to-back promotions after finishing second behind Bangor in their maiden Premier Intermediate League campaign in 2022/23, only denied after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Knockbreda in a play-off.

They once again competed at the top-end last term, finishing three points behind second-placed Armagh City, who ultimately sealed progress to the Championship alongside Limavady United, in third while Ballymacash also enjoyed a dream Irish Cup showdown at home against Glentoran – the team Forsythe has supported since childhood.

Lee Forsythe has departed Ballymacash Rangers. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

There was further cup success as Ballymacash reached their first-ever Co Antrim Shield semi-final before losing out 4-0 to eventual champions Larne.

Forsythe’s side had struggled for consistency this season and currently sit fifth in Northern Ireland’s third-tier – 16 points adrift of leaders Warrenpoint Town and 13 behind Dollingstown.

His reign came to an end after Saturday’s 3-2 Intermediate Cup quarter-final defeat to NAFL Premier Division outfit Immaculata.

"Ballymacash Rangers can confirm the resignation of Lee Forsythe with immediate effect,” the club posted in a statement. “Appointed in October 2020, Forsythe oversaw a Mid Ulster League title and promotion into the NI Football League in the 2021/22 season.

"We also had a historic evening last season as we hosted Glentoran in the Irish Cup 6th Round.

“The club wish to place on record their immense thanks to Lee Forsythe and his staff for their efforts in the past four and a half years, and we genuinely wish Lee all the best for the future.

“Further information will be posted in the coming days.”