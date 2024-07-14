Irish League sides continue pre-season preparation as Matthew Fitzpatrick nets hat-trick in Linfield victory

By Johnny Morton
Published 14th Jul 2024, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With the new Irish League campaign fast approaching, Premiership clubs continued their pre-season preparations this weekend as Matthew Fitzpatrick fired in a hat-trick during Linfield’s 4-1 victory over Bangor at Clandeboye Park.

David Healy made wholesale changes from the side that lost out 2-0 in their UEFA Conference League first round, first leg qualifier to Stjarnan in Iceland on Thursday evening with Fitzpatrick and Josh Archer, who both came on as substitutes in Europe, starting against a Bangor team that will be considered amongst the early favourites for Championship title success.

It was a clinical first-half showing from the Windsor Park outfit in County Down with Fitzpatrick contributing a first-half treble while Darragh McBrien ensured the Blues entered the break with a four-goal advantage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kielan Reid, who departed Linfield for Bangor this summer, pulled one back for Lee Feeney’s side in the second-half.

Linfield's Matthew Fitzpatrick scored a hat-trick in their pre-season victory over Bangor. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker PressLinfield's Matthew Fitzpatrick scored a hat-trick in their pre-season victory over Bangor. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
Linfield's Matthew Fitzpatrick scored a hat-trick in their pre-season victory over Bangor. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Coleraine were also in action on Saturday with a youthful side beating Moyola Park 3-1 before their senior team defeated Championship newcomers Limavady United 4-1.

Summer recruit Kirk McLaughlin bagged a first-half brace while a trialist and Jack Scott also got on the scoresheet after Alex Pomeroy, last season’s Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year, had netted for Paul Owens’ side.

Elsewhere, Rhyss Campbell continued to show fine form as he gets set for a sustained Premiership run after missing a lengthy period through injury, adding to his four-goal return against Rathfriland Rangers by scoring in Dungannon Swifts’ 3-1 success at Armagh City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Glenny and Kealan Dillon also struck for Rodney McAree’s men, who will start their league campaign at home to Coleraine on August 10.

Meanwhile, Ballymena United played a behind-closed-doors friendly against St Patrick’s Athletic, losing out 1-0 to the League of Ireland outfit at Richmond Park, while Glentoran will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to H&W Welders.

Related topics:Uefa Conference LeagueLinfieldPremiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice