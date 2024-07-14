Irish League sides continue pre-season preparation as Matthew Fitzpatrick nets hat-trick in Linfield victory
David Healy made wholesale changes from the side that lost out 2-0 in their UEFA Conference League first round, first leg qualifier to Stjarnan in Iceland on Thursday evening with Fitzpatrick and Josh Archer, who both came on as substitutes in Europe, starting against a Bangor team that will be considered amongst the early favourites for Championship title success.
It was a clinical first-half showing from the Windsor Park outfit in County Down with Fitzpatrick contributing a first-half treble while Darragh McBrien ensured the Blues entered the break with a four-goal advantage.
Kielan Reid, who departed Linfield for Bangor this summer, pulled one back for Lee Feeney’s side in the second-half.
Coleraine were also in action on Saturday with a youthful side beating Moyola Park 3-1 before their senior team defeated Championship newcomers Limavady United 4-1.
Summer recruit Kirk McLaughlin bagged a first-half brace while a trialist and Jack Scott also got on the scoresheet after Alex Pomeroy, last season’s Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year, had netted for Paul Owens’ side.
Elsewhere, Rhyss Campbell continued to show fine form as he gets set for a sustained Premiership run after missing a lengthy period through injury, adding to his four-goal return against Rathfriland Rangers by scoring in Dungannon Swifts’ 3-1 success at Armagh City.
Adam Glenny and Kealan Dillon also struck for Rodney McAree’s men, who will start their league campaign at home to Coleraine on August 10.
Meanwhile, Ballymena United played a behind-closed-doors friendly against St Patrick’s Athletic, losing out 1-0 to the League of Ireland outfit at Richmond Park, while Glentoran will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to H&W Welders.
