Irish League star and two coaches handed suspensions after Solitude scuffle
The Ports claimed a dramatic last-gasp victory with James Teelan keeping his cool to slot home a late winner – a goal which sparked unsavoury scenes on the sideline.
Referee Chris Morrison brandished a red card to Wylie, who had already been substituted, Portadown coach Hyndes and Lyttle, and an Irish FA suspension list update issued on Friday shows the trio are all set to serve an immediate three-match suspension due to violent conduct.
Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton branded former Reds player Wylie an “absolute disgrace” and said he showed “total disrespect to his old team-mates”.
Wylie responded on social media, posting: “No point telling half the story...nothing to do with ex teammates but sure it’s another cover up.”
Portadown coach John McAllister suggested the Co Armagh club should review the situation, saying in his post-match interview: "You want to be in good form going into a Mid-Ulster derby because it’s a big occasion, but disappointingly we lost Ben Wylie there. We maybe have to get that looked at, I’m not really sure why he’s red carded there.”
Ports boss Niall Currie is hoping his side can continue their winning momentum against basement club Glenavon, who will have an interim team in charge following Paddy McLaughlin’s managerial exit.
The Lurgan Blues are set to be without Jack Malone after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in last weekend’s defeat to Crusaders.
"I think it’s fair to say we’re all surprised to see how their season has started after a big summer of recruitment and the top players that they signed, but we all know it counts for nothing in regards to what happens against us as these games are blood and thunder and I expect no different tomorrow,” said Currie on the club’s website.
“We’re on the back a great performance, Josh Ukek and Shay McCartan are edging closer to availability while Rabbi Minzamba has trained this week so we’re starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult time with missing key players thankfully.
“Bottom line is we have to back our levels from last week up and as I always say, we focus on ourselves knowing if we’re on it we have always a chance to win football games.”