Irish League star still in awe of legendary figure years after watching him light up Premiership as a youngster

Somewhere on the internet exists a video from circa 2015 showing young Aidan Steele being brought into the Crusaders changing room by Stephen Baxter to meet the club’s senior stars, including Paul Heatley, after winning a ‘Goal of the Month’ competition – now he’s calling them gaffer and team-mate following his summer move to Carrick Rangers.

Steele came through the youth ranks at Seaview, watching on as Baxter masterminded a golden period of success for the North Belfast club, and it was those experiences which provided a source of motivation for an emerging midfielder.

After enjoying spells at Crystal Palace and Watford, Steele made his return to Crusaders in 2022, but was sent on loan to Ards before making the move permanent.

Having impressed in the Championship, including scoring 10 league goals last term, 22-year-old Steele has earned another top-flight opportunity at Carrick, where he’s now sharing a changing room with the likes of Heatley.

Aidan Steele in action for Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Heatley is undoubtedly one of the best Irish League players of his generation, scoring 214 goals and providing a further 138 assists across 486 appearances for Crusaders, and rejoined Carrick in 2024 after reversing a retirement decision.

Steele previously watched on from the stands in awe as Heatley weaved his magic, but he now has the best seat in the house.

"When I was a young player and coming through the academy, maybe U11 or U12, I won a 'Goal of the Month' competition and was brought into the changing room at Seaview - there's still a video out there somewhere!” said Steele. “The gaffer (Baxter) brought me in and I was meeting the likes of Paul Heatley and Decky Caddell.

"Growing up watching Paul Heatley was incredible. Every game he was doing something different, scoring goals and providing assists, and just the way he performed and energy he brought to the team. He looks and plays the same way he did all those years ago.

"Even though we are different and play in different positions, that's something I aspire to, bringing that energy because it has been the biggest thing for me so far, learning off these guys and trying to implement small bits into my game."

Alongside Heatley, there’s an abundance of experienced players Steele’s able to pick up crucial pointers from as he adapts to life in the Premiership, from those in the same position such as Matthew Snoddy, to proven winners in Jimmy Callacher and Billy Joe Burns.

Steele has started in all five of Carrick’s league matches to date and will hope to help Baxter’s men get back to winning ways in Saturday’s home clash against Bangor.

"The biggest help has been guys like Skimmer (Snoddy), Joe Crowe, Kyle Cherry helping me out and getting me used to the system,” he added. “It has helped because when you're going into a new team and system, you have to adapt very quickly, but they have really helped me adjust and gave me advice.