Irish League youngster hoping to use lessons learned from legendary father to help club pull clear of relegation trouble

Casey Smyth hopes to use lessons learned from his Irish League legend father Gary to make an impact at Newry City and help them climb the Championship table.

The Northern Ireland youth international signed a three-year professional deal with Glentoran in 2023 and made his senior debut later that year against Crusaders.

After a loan spell in Northern Ireland’s second-tier with Dundela last term, the 19-year-old has joined Newry until the end of this season as he looks to gain crucial experience which will further aid his development.

Casey is the son of Glentoran icon Gary, who won two Irish League titles and enjoyed a brace of Irish Cup successes at The Oval before briefly managing the East Belfast club in 2019.

Glentoran youngster Casey Smyth has joined Newry City on loan for the rest of this season. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Gary also lifted the Irish Cup at both Glenavon and Crusaders and Casey will now be hoping to follow in his footsteps by forging a successful career of his own.

"He has told me the Irish League is tough and there are a lot of bad tackles!" he told Newry’s media channel. “I play on the wing so expect to be hit with tackles in a physical league.

"I'm quick, like putting balls into the box and hopefully get as many assists as possible. I want to contribute to the team and get Newry higher up the table.

"It has been good (at Glentoran). I signed a full-time deal and train every day. Deccy (Declan Devine, manager) has been really good, came in and done well and changed it.”

Smyth is set to make his debut in Friday’s crucial clash against relegation rivals Newington, who currently sit bottom and three points worse off than Newry but hold two matches in hand.

The visitors made a statement signing on deadline day as Smyth’s Glentoran team-mate Jay Donnelly joined having scored 149 goals in 308 senior appearances throughout his career.

Donnelly will be hoping to make a similar impact as brother Ruaidhri did last term but Smyth has his targets set on helping Newry push up the table in their bid to avoid consecutive relegations.

"I want to get minutes,” he added. “I had an injury and am coming back from it so hopefully I can come here, get minutes and play games.

"I'm looking forward to it - I've heard how good the fans are here and it's a big game. It's the bottom two in the league so it's a big three points."

Glens boss Devine is confident teenager Smyth can develop into a top player and feels a loan move to Newry will help with development.

"After impressing during his loan spell at Dundela last season, Casey now has another opportunity to build on that experience and continue his development in the Championship,” he said. “He has already shown his quality at this level and this move will provide him with even more valuable first-team minutes to aid his progression.

"For Casey, this loan is about continuing to develop his decision-making, improving his consistency, and developing the physical attributes required to excel at senior level.