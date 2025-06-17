Lewis McGregor has joined Coleraine for an undisclosed fee from Scottish Championship side Airdrieonians. (Photo: Dylan Kirkpatrick/Coleraine FC)

New Coleraine signing Lewis McGregor says he is excited to sample Irish League football for the first time after being announced as the latest arrival at The Showgrounds.

The winger has agreed terms on a multi-year deal at the Ballycastle Road club to become the seventh summer addition so far.

The 21-year-old started his career at Greenock Morton but gained the majority of his senior experience at Airdrieonians, playing 93 times for the Diamonds in the Scottish Championship.

However, after crossing over the Irish Sea, the speedy wide man is relishing the latest chapter of his career on the Ballycastle Road.

He said: "I'm really pleased and as soon as the opportunity arose, I was glad and it's nice to know people are watching you.

"It was a no-brainer really to come here.

"I've not told many people about my transfer to Coleraine but I've had a look at the league and think it's a good one for me to move to.

"I heard about the interest when the season had finished and I had a Zoom call with the manager and I found it exciting with what we want to do this season."

But what can the Bannsiders expect to see from their latest arrival who was snapped-up for an undisclosed fee?

"I played a few games for Morton but I got the move to Airdrie and that's been good for my career," he stated.

"I was given plenty of game time and I really excelled from there.

"I can play on the left or the right.

"If I was to describe my game...it would be that I'm a fast, direct winger."

Coleraine have been busy adding to their squad as Kodi Lyons-Foster, Adam Long, Will Patching, Stephen Fallon, Joel Cooper and Connor Murray have all been snapped up.

Speaking about his latest recruit, Bannsiders boss Ruaidhri Higgins believes he has all the attributes to be “a top-end player”.

"Lewis brings us a lot of pace, he's a direct runner and he's very quick - but with loads of potential,” he added.

"Hopefully we can help to develop him into a top-end player.

"He's got all the attributes and there are certain aspects that we feel we can help him improve on, and if he does, then he's got a bright career ahead of himself.

"Having different types of players in your squad is important and Lewis stretches the game, he runs in behind and he's direct.