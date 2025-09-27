Jim Ervin labels Ballymena United performance as 'not acceptable' after falling to Dungannon Swifts defeat

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin labelled his side’s performance during their 2-0 league defeat to Dungannon Swifts as “not acceptable”.

A first half strike from Bobby-Jack McAleese combined with a Kym Nelson own goal helped Dungannon pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Here’s what Ervin had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Really, really poor. First half, and probably similar to the Glentoran game, you can't give the opportunities.

"I've said this to the players before, it doesn't matter which team you're playing, if you're going to defend the way we did first half and give the opportunities up that we did, you're going to get punished. You're going to get punished.

"It doesn't matter what team you're playing in this league because everybody's got their qualities...we've ultimately been punished.”

FRUSTRATION THAT YOU HAVE TO KEEP TALKING ABOUT MANNER OF CONCEDING GOALS?

"Listen, I can accept conceding goals, but we're not making it hard for teams to score against us and that's the frustrating thing.

"You look at how we defended the early part of the first three games, how we defended against Linfield. Ultimately, that's what you need, but we need it on a consistent basis...we're not getting it.

"There's too many people making silly mistakes. Ultimately, the goals come down to decision-making.

"We changed the shape at half-time and we tell boys we want to get crosses into their box, which they did, but there were no players there.

"Listen, we all spoke about it at half-time. It's not like we've asked them to do something that they're not used to, it's not that we've asked them to do something that they don't know, they know it.

"We've talked about it after the game there as well. There's no point putting crosses into their box...we gave off to DT (David Toure) in the first half – he had an opportunity to put a ball in the box and he's come back.

"But then when we change the shape in the second half to put balls in the box, we don't have the players...it's frustrating.”

BETTER AREAS IN SECOND HALF BUT CAN’T FIND THAT FINAL BALL?

"Again, decision-making. You look at decision-making defensively and attacking – a final pass, a final cross or a final shot, taking touches in and around the box when you maybe do it one-two touch and try and get shots away.

"It's almost like we want to try and walk the ball in there and you're not going to get that opportunity here.”

CONSISTENCY THE KEY THING IN THIS LEAGUE?

"100%. We've said that before, you've seen it in the past. Ballymena have been brilliant in cup runs, but it's the lack of consistency in league form.

"That's something that we need to improve on. It's something that's up to us to do, make sure we bring the right personnel and people in.

"Again, to be at home, it's not acceptable. It's not acceptable.”

ANY RETURN TIMELINE ON THE LIKES OF PATRICK MCELENEY, JOSH CARSON, DAIRE O’CONNOR?

"There's nothing you can do about injuries. Everybody picks them up.

"I'm certainly not going to hide behind the fact that we've got injuries to key personnel, I’m not one to use excuses like that.

"Yes, they're a big miss, but other players have an opportunity. It's up to them. We have a big squad.

"When people aren't playing, they want to come and knock on the door and ask why or what do they need to do. A lot of players have been given a lot of opportunities over the last lot of weeks and we haven't been consistent enough.

"So, like I say, it's ok coming and knocking doors, but ultimately you need to perform on a Saturday or a game day and if you don't, then you don't give yourself any reason to come and knock on the door and ask why you're not playing.

"Patrick's probably a couple of weeks away. Josh, his rehab is going really well, as is Andy Scott’s. They'll probably be four weeks, I would say, maybe, until they're probably back available for selection.