​Jim Magilton’s 40-year career in the game has taken him from home to the heights of English football, the Northern Ireland armband and an Australia adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, on the eve of leading Cliftonville into a second major domestic showpiece inside 11 months, the 55-year-old Magilton is narrowing down that big-picture experience for some key local lessons.

“It's about working every day to be better,” said Magilton ahead of facing Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup final. “It was hammered home to me as my father was a great one for work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I went to Liverpool they would always say 'you've had a great day today but can you be better tomorrow?'.

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton savouring the moment with club colleagues last year at Windsor Park following the Irish Cup final. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

“So it's always about being better than you were the day before and that has stayed with me right the way through my whole career.

“In terms of leading into big games nowadays I'm more relaxed...our staff will be so prepared for the game so everything that we do is nailed down.

“The key thing is being able to transfer that to the players so they know their roles and responsibilities...I've definitely got better at that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early on I would have taken things for granted because the player was still in my blood when I became a manager at 37.

“I took it for granted by assuming people understood their role.

“That has transformed to be able to understand what the individual is going through...you obviously have the eye on the collective but you have to focus on the individual.

“I always love the lead into a final because players create these opportunities and they should enjoy them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lead into a final is very important, but it should be a sense of ‘well done’ because you have had to overcome obstacles to get there.

“We've had to play really tough ties and win them and we haven't conceded a goal yet.

“The players deserve immense credit and should enjoy the build-up because the excitement it will generate between both sets of supporters is huge.

“We'll enjoy the build-up but the last couple of days are about focus and trying to win the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After last May’s milestone Irish Cup triumph – within 12 months of his Cliftonville appointment and a first for the club across the competition in 45 years – Magilton will guide a revamped squad into the weekend showdown.

“For 30 minutes in the Irish Cup final we were totally blown away...Linfield were so good and we had to stay in the game,” he said. “All the things that you didn't want to happen in a final happened...we lost our keeper, we lost our centre-back and we lost a goal.

“They were so dominant and we couldn't catch a breath.

“At half-time the talk was about being 1-0 down and not having really started and how it was now important to string one or two passes together and stamp our game on the opposition.

“In the end we did that...so there will be a chat around that in the build-up to Sunday because all these things are so important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you're leading into a final all these conversations take place...cup finals are won in the moments, if we create enough opportunities I think we have enough in our team to take them, then it's just about getting it over the line.”

With significant activity over the subsequent summer and New Year transfer windows since that Irish Cup final triumph, Magilton is happy to highlight the influence of senior names.

“The senior players have been great with the young lads and always have been since I've been at the club,” he said. “We talk about not having too much change and there won't be.

“There will be a focus and a purpose in the training but there will be a relaxed feeling about it too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can't overhype it because quite rightly the hype will come from the media and the fans because the excitement and noise they bring will be an important factor.

“It's important not to be intimidated by that but to be motivated by it.

“Senior players run dressing rooms and it's important they control that emotion.

“The lack of consistency in our performances has driven me insane at times...but that's par for the course when you're integrating new players into the club and the culture of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now have the opportunity to go on and win another major piece of silverware.”

One summer addition was Michael Newberry from Linfield – with the impact of the defender’s sudden death last December aged 27 years old another aspect associated with the forthcoming big occasion.

“We want to remember Michael but we don't want it to weigh heavy on the players...but again that will all come down to the dressing room,” said Magilton. “We won't shy away from it because for many of us it can be intimidating but we have to talk about it.

“We don't want anyone thinking they are alone in focusing on those types of emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His dad always contacts me to talk about the performances, so we will 100 per cent remember Michael.”

Magilton also emphasised the mutual respect with Cliftonville’s opponents Glentoran and his opposite number in Declan Devine.

“I've really liked them, I think Declan deserves huge credit for the team he has created and the character and resilience he has brought to them,” said Magilton. “A real attacking threat but great structure behind the ball.