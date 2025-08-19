Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton believes a strong backing from the Red Army is needed to help his “tired bodies” get over the line in tonight’s showdown with Larne.

Magilton’s boys lost the season opener against Bangor but rallied on Saturday as they played out a goalless draw against Coleraine at Solitude.

The Bannsiders had the better of the chances in the opening 45 minutes, but it was roles reversed in the second-half as Ryan Curran spurned a glorious opportunity to bank all three points for the hosts.

With a point now on the board, Cliftonville face a Larne side who weren’t in action last weekend due to their European exploits.

However, the Reds are expected to be without Rhyss Campbell and Luke Conlan as the duo had to be substituted last weekend with knocks, ahead of a three-game week which culminates with a visit to Linfield on Sunday.

“Larne are an outstanding team and they've had a wonderful result in Europe again, in terms of an away performance,” Magilton said.

"They're going to be fresh, they're going to be ready for us, but so will we.

"We're at home, we have to go again. We have to show the same sort of character we showed on Saturday and the same sort of tenacity.

"We have to play better, there's no question of that with the ball, because we've got quality players who train and play the way I want them to and how Gerard (Lyttle) and I set them up to play.

"It's another wonderful game for us and we look forward to it. Again, we're going to need the backing of our supporters to need to come out in their droves, because there's going to be a few tired bodies, of course. That's why we'll use the squad too.

“We are down bodies, it looks like Rhys Campbell and Luke Conlan are going to struggle. So it gives other people an opportunity.”

Magilton has added six new faces to his squad in the summer – but can we expect any more?

He replied: “The lads that we've brought in have been really, really good.