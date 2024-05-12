Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cliftonville star Joe Gormley believes there will be “something wrong” if Irish Cup final hero Ronan Hale is still playing in the Irish League next season and has backed him to become a success across the water.

Hale brought his season goal tally to 22 by netting a memorable brace as the Reds ended their 45-year wait for competition glory last weekend, adding to the 29 he netted in the prior campaign while sharing the Golden Boot with Coleraine ace Matthew Shevlin.

The 25-year-old has previously plied his trade in England, moving to Birmingham City’s academy before returning home permanently in 2019 and went on to shine at Larne and Solitude.

Gormley was also 25 when he transferred to League One outfit Peterborough United having dominated in the Irish League, but a serious knee injury just a matter of months into his three-year deal stopped him making the desired impact.

Ronan Hale celebrates with Jim Magilton after winning the Irish Cup. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Hale was linked with January moves to Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Peterborough and Wrexham after starring alongside older brother Rory in North Belfast and Gormley believes clubs of that calibre should come calling this summer.

"Kyle McClean is a super player and well done to him for winning Player of the Year, but Rory is something else,” he said. “If you asked any team in the league who they would like to buy, it would be Rory Hale.

"You've Ronan Hale - I don't think I've seen parents with two kids that are that good at football! It's incredible.

"I said to Ronan it's a pleasure playing with you...if I'm playing with Ronan Hale next season there's something wrong. If someone doesn't take a punt on Ronan Hale they must be blind.

"See that first goal he scored, he does that week in, week out in training. You want to see this guy in training...he's incredible. He deserves all the plaudits and I told him for as long as he lives and he's in my company, he won't be buying a drink!"

Rory spent time in Aston Villa’s academy and still feels his younger sibling doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his incredible goalscoring exploits.

"I think players have got moves across the water having done less than what he has done in the past two seasons,” he said. “He took a chance to leave two title-winning teams in Larne to come to Cliftonville and enjoy his football.

