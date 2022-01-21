Kyle Lafferty back at Kilmarnock to take care of ‘unfinished business’

The Northern Ireland international scored 13 goals in as many games for Killie last season and has returned to the club following a spell in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta.

Derek McInnes could hand the 34-year-old a return to the team for Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie with Dundee United at Rugby Park.

Lafferty told the club’s website: “It’s a great feeling to be back at Kilmarnock, I feel I have unfinished business here.

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty (right). Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“The last time I played here we were relegated, which was a low point in my career. So to get the opportunity to fix that and get Killie promoted back to the Premiership is something I’m excited about.

“I’m a huge admirer of Derek and his work at Aberdeen and getting the chance to work with him is really exciting.

“Where he wants to take the club and how he saw me fitting in ticked all the boxes for me.”

McInnes added: “I’m delighted to get Kyle on board and I think he’ll give us personality, presence and experience.

“We were looking for added goal threat and Kyle has been here before and done well.

“From speaking to him, he wanted to help Kilmarnock get back to the Premiership. He’s someone I’ve tried to work with before at different times and for one reason or another, we haven’t been able to do it.

“I want him to be a real positive influence on the team and I’m thrilled to get him on board to help us with our targets for the season.”

