Larne confirm signing of former Linfield and Crystal Palace midfielder who 'possesses tremendous ability'

Larne have confirmed the signing of former Crystal Palace midfielder Cormac Austin, who interim manager Gary Haveron believes “possesses tremendous ability”.

Austin has arrived at Inver Park on a deal until the end of this season having spent time on trial with the Co Antrim club.

The 19-year-old, who was previously on the books of Cliftonville and Linfield, where he made a senior debut aged 16, earned a move to Premier League outfit Palace in 2022.

A Northern Ireland youth international, Austin registered 33 Premier League U18 appearances for the Eagles and also racked up a further eight outings in Premier League Two for their U21s.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Cormac Austin has joined Larne. (Photo by Larne FC)

Austin was rewarded with a professional contract at Selhurst Park, but it was confirmed in June that the talented teenager had departed the club.

He’s now back in the Irish League with Larne, and Haveron has predicted Austin can make an immediate impact in the Premiership.

“I’m pleased that Cormac will be joining up with our first-team squad for the rest of the season,” said Haveron. “He is a kid who I believe possesses tremendous ability and despite being young in age, will already be in a position to become part of our squad and challenge the more senior players for their positions each matchday.

“We’ve been able to have a look at Cormac over the past number of weeks within our first-team training base, and he has also been able to have a look at us.

"I want this to be an environment where Cormac believes he can flourish and build on his experience at Crystal Palace and he has given us his word that he believes Larne is perfect for him to knuckle down and improve as player.”

After time in England, Austin is determined to prove himself during a first extended stint in senior football.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he added. “Having been in on trial for the past while, I’ve had the chance to adapt to all of the boys and they’ve all been really good with me.

“Coming back from England, I’m here to prove myself and continue my development, but I want to win things.